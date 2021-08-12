 The future of wind power | All media content | DW | 08.12.2021

Environment

The future of wind power

Wind is becoming increasingly important for electricity generation — and turbines are getting bigger, taller and more efficient. About 7% of the world's electricity already comes from wind power. What's next?

  • Windmill and wind turbine in the Netherlands

    Then and now

    Wind power has been used for centuries. It pumps water, grinds grain, saws wood and brings sailing ships to their destination. In Europe, there were hundreds of thousands of wind turbines in the 19th century. The Dutch mainly used them to drain marshes. Today, wind power generates clean electricity and is central to meeting climate targets.

  • Wind turnbines on land and at sea with clouds and a blue sky.

    Wind beats coal

    Wind turbines often generate the cheapest energy. Electricity from a new coal or nuclear power plant costs two to three times more today. Wind power generated on land is particularly cheap. According to forecasts, the cost of wind power will drop even further, to €0.03 ($0.04) per kilowatt hour (kWh) by 2030 in good wind locations.

  • Installation of a wind farm in Wilhelmshafen, Germany

    20 times more electricity

    A large wind turbine installed near Wilhelmshaven in northern Germany generates 6,000 kilowatts of power and covers the household electricity needs of 10,000 people there. Older models dating back 25 years, only achieved 500 kilowatts — enough for about 500 people. Modern turbines now stretch up to 180 meters into the sky. The taller they are, the more wind they catch.

  • Siemens offshore wind turbines in the Netherlands

    Giants in the sea

    At sea, the wind is reliable and strong. About 5% of the world's wind power comes from offshore parks like this one off the Dutch coast. Turbines such as these have an output of up to 10,000 kilowatts. From 2025 their capacity is expected to rise to as much as 15,000 kilowatts and provide electricity for more than 40,000 people.

  • Workers in front of a wind farm in China

    China leads the way

    Half of all new wind turbines worldwide are currently installed in China. In 2020 alone, the country built new turbines with a capacity of 52 gigawatts of wind power. That is equivalent to the output of 50 nuclear power plants. The pioneers in wind expansion are Denmark and Germany. Denmark already covers about 50% of its electricity needs with wind power, while Germany achieves 25%. 

  • A wind farm in Haouma, in Morocco

    More jobs through wind power

    About 1.3 million people work in the wind industry worldwide. About 550,000 of them are in China, 110,000 in the USA, 90,000 in Germany, 45,000 in India and 40,000 in Brazil. Installing and operating wind turbines is more costly than coal-fired power, so the expansion of wind power is creating more and more jobs. 

  • Members of an energy commune in Germany

    Citizens want to profit

    In densely populated regions, wind power is often met with resistance. But this can change when citizens get involved in local projects. In Starkenburg, near the German city of Frankfurt, for example, many residents favor an expansion of wind power. They are investing in new turbines — and profit from the sale of electricity.

  • A container ship with sails

    Sails save diesel

    In the past, sailing ships carried freight all over the world, but then diesel engines took over. Now, modern sails are coming back into play. With additional wind propulsion, the energy consumption of freighters can be reduced by up to 30%. In addition, ships will be able to use green hydrogen as fuel in the future.

  • Offshore Windpark Vestas

    Floating wind farms

    There is enough space in the sea for wind power. But in many places the water is too deep for a foundation in the seabed. Floating turbines on buoys are an alternative. They are fixed to the seabed with long chains. Floating wind farms already exist in Europe and Japan, and remain stable even during storms.

  • Strata building in London, UK

    Wind power for homes

    The 147-meter-high Strata SE1 skyscraper in London is an eye-catcher with futuristic wind turbines. But such rooftop installations are usually not economical, because the wind in cities is generally too weak. Photovoltaic systems on roofs are almost always the more efficient alternative. 

  • Wind farm near a coal-fired power plant in Germany

    Most environmentally-friendly energy

    Within 3 to 11 months, wind turbines generate the energy required to build them. No CO2 is produced in the electricity generation process but they do alter the landscape. Still, compared to other energy sources, they come off best in the environmental balance sheet. According to Germany's Federal Environment Agency, their environmental cost is 70 times lower than that of coal-fired power. 

  • Wind farm in Australia

    Where to put wind power?

    Wind and solar power plants together can meet the world's energy needs. Wind turbines generate electricity at wind speeds of 10 km/h and above. In regions with a lot of sun, photovoltaics is the cheapest energy source. A little further north and south of the equator, it is usually a mix of wind and solar power. In particularly windy areas, wind power can become the most important source of energy.


It all started with windmills and sailing ships. Now more and more modern wind farms are being built. In the future, ten times more wind power will be needed to achieve climate-neutral conversion. These are the latest trends.
 

Read also

Wind-park, Wind-turbines, Wind-energy, La Muela windpark near Zaragoza, Aragon, Spain. Spain has an established and competitive wind energy market. Its total capacity is among the highest in the world and is expected to grow strong and steady over the next few years. La Muela comprises 132, 750-kilowatt (KW) wind turbines manufactured by NEG-MICON. The total 99 MW is split into two 49.5 MW wind parks. The park has been operational since construction was completed in February 2003. The capacity of the wind park is enough to meet the energy needs of around 70,000 Spanish households. Shell WindEnergy's partners in the project include Renewable Energy Concepts AG, Falck Renewables Limited, Diputación General de Aragón. | Verwendung weltweit

Wind power critics: What's the truth about their claims? 15.12.2021

Wind power forms a crucial part of the transition to renewable energy. But it faces fierce criticism from some parts of society. Is it justified?

Windräder des Windpark Jacoba Rippolder von Windpower Campervind BV im Sonnenuntergang sind an der Küste von Noord Beveland ( Zeeland / Niederlande ) zu sehen.

Where does wind power make sense? 08.12.2021

Wind and solar power are cheap, climate-friendly, and set to become mainstays of future energy supplies. But the energy generated varies greatly depending on the region. Which mix makes sense?

Steffi Lemke, Bundestagsabgeordnete von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen aus Sachsen-Anhalt, spricht auf dem Landesparteitag. Lemke wurde anschließend auf Listenplatz eins gewählt und führt damit Sachsen-Anhalts Grüne in den Bundestagswahlkampf. Die Delegierten wählen auf ihrem zweitägigen Parteitag auch die Kandidaten für die Landesliste zur Landtagswahl 2021. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German environment minister warns of 'species crisis' 18.12.2021

Steffi Lemke has identified the "species crisis" as "the next big battle." The Greens lawmaker said species extinction should be taken as seriously as the climate crisis.

Der Elektriker Daniel Stolle von der Zopf Energieanlagen GmbH warten am 20.06.2017 in 76 Meter Höhe ein Windrad in einem Windpark bei Neukyhna (Sachsen). Daniel Stolle geht mit Haken und Seil hoch hinaus. ACHTUNG: Dieses Bild hat dpa bereits im Bildfunk gesendet. Foto: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB +++(c) dpa - Nachrichten für Kinder+++

Can wind turbine rotor blades ever be sustainable? 17.11.2021

Energy giant Vattenfall wants to recycle and reuse the rotor blades from its wind turbines in the future. But what actually happens to the expensive composite parts when they no longer spin in the sky?