The future of wind power

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Wind is becoming increasingly important for electricity generation — and turbines are getting bigger, taller and more efficient. About 7% of the world's electricity already comes from wind power. What's next?
It all started with windmills and sailing ships. Now more and more modern wind farms are being built. In the future, ten times more wind power will be needed to achieve climate-neutral conversion. These are the latest trends.