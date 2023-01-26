  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentCosta Rica

The fight to protect sea turtles in Costa Rica

1 hour ago

The beach in the Tortuguero National Park is one of the most important beaches for sea turtle conservation. The turtles gather there to lay eggs, but their numbers are dwindling. Now, Tortuguero's residents are fighting to protect them.

Pictures Karl Gorath are displayed during a memorial ceremony commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Germany remembers Nazi persecution of sexual minorities

Politics11 hours ago
Africa

Stock image of a female basketball player holding a basketball in front of her face

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

SportsJanuary 26, 2023
Asia

A woman holds a child, as two older children and man looking at his smartphone walk nearby

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

SocietyJanuary 26, 2023
Germany

Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in central Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

History11 hours ago10 images
Europe

A crowd of people stand in front of a large screen showing Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

SportsJanuary 26, 2023
Middle East

Morocco's King Mohammed VI, here with the Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama, delivered 20 tanks to Ukraine and changed the foreign policy of the kingdom

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

Politics24 hours ago
North America

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 26, 2023
Latin America

A street scene in which police in riot gear (seen from behind) face an angry, flag-waving mob of Peruvian protesters

Chaos, violence and death: Peru's perilous state

Chaos, violence and death: Peru's perilous state

Conflicts3 hours ago
