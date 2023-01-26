The fight to protect sea turtles in Costa Rica

Nature and EnvironmentCosta RicaThe fight to protect sea turtles in Costa RicaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentCosta Rica1 hour ago1 hour agoThe beach in the Tortuguero National Park is one of the most important beaches for sea turtle conservation. The turtles gather there to lay eggs, but their numbers are dwindling. Now, Tortuguero's residents are fighting to protect them.https://p.dw.com/p/4MnMQAdvertisement