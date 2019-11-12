 The embrace in Krzyzowa: An icon of German-Polish relations | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 12.11.2019

Europe

The embrace in Krzyzowa: An icon of German-Polish relations

On November 12, 1989, the leaders Poland and Germany met at a reconciliation mass and exchanged a symbol of peace. Their historic embrace became an icon of modern German-Polish relations.

Tadeusz Mazowiecki and Helmut Kohl embrace in Krzyzowa in 1989 (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Athenstädt)

On November 12, 1989, Bernard Gaida and his father traveled to Krzyzowa, a village in Lower Silesia they had never heard of, to welcome German Chancellor Helmut Kohl. "For the first time, we were supposed to officially show our commitment to German-ness," said Gaida, who today heads the VDG, the largest association for Poland's German minority.

Kohl was scheduled to attend a service in Krzyzowa with Tadeusz Mazowiecki, Poland's first prime minister following the end of communist rule.

Alfons Nossol, archbishop of the city of Opole, was waiting for the two leaders in Krzyzowa, along with around 3,000 Silesian-Germans. "Nossol had described the service as a 'reconciliation mass,' without defining the goal more precisely," Gregor Feind of the Leibniz Institute for European History wrote in (NOT) RECONCILED?, a book on German-Polish relations after 1945 about to hit store shelves Germany.

Read more: Poland, Germany and the shadow of World War II

Alfons Nossol speaks while holding up a book. (DW/A. M. Pędziwol )

Nossol invited Kohl and Mazowiecki to attend the reconciliation mass

Controversial St. Anne Mountain

Originally, Archbishop Nossol had hoped to welcome Helmut Kohl to Gora Swietej Anny (St. Anne Mountain), the most important Silesian pilgrimage site in Upper Silesia. He invited the German chancellor to attend a church service "where three cultures — Polish, German and Czech — unite," Nossol told DW last year. Holy masses have been held there in German since June 4, 1989. But apparently, the move was premature, as the invitation caused great unease in Warsaw. St Anne Mountain is not only an important religious place in Silesian culture, it is also where Polish and German soldiers fought during the Third Silesian uprising in 1921. A visit by a German chancellor might have triggered strong emotions among the Polish population. So at the last minute, the organizers chose to hold the meeting in Krzyzowa.

Read more: The mass murder of Polish intellectuals — and the German Nazis who got away with it

Fear and enthusiasm

Thick fog enveloped the region the evening before the mass, forcing Kohl to travel to Krzyzowa by bus, while the Polish prime minister arrived by train. Gaida and his father, meanwhile, had different concerns. They were worried that people might throw stones at their bus, but those fears ultimately proved groundless. "We went there full of fear, and returned in rapture," Gaida told DW. He only regretted he didn't have a chance to exchange a sign of peace with a Pole, as "hardly any were there."

Most Polish people were not familiar with Krzyzowa. Germans, meanwhile, knew that famous 19th century Prussian field marshal Helmuth von Moltke had lived and was buried there. Krzyzowa was not chosen for the field marshal, however, but for a small German resistance group from the Nazi era. Helmuth James von Moltke, the field marshal's great-grand-nephew, was one of its founding members. The group did not plan armed action, but discussed the reorganization of Germany and Europe after the fall of the Hitler regime. Busted in 1944, the Gestapo took to calling the group the "Kreisau Circle," using the German language name for Krzyzowa. Several of its members were sentenced to death, including Helmuth James von Moltke.

Helmuth James Graf von Moltke on trial in 1944 (Imago/ZUMA/Keystone)

Helmuth James von Moltke was executed for resisting the Nazi regime

"He was not condemned for a concrete act," as Krzysztof Ruchniewicz of the Wroclaw Willy Brandt Centre wrote in his book Reading Krzyzowa anew, rather, "thoughts and words were enough for the sentence."

Read more: When Poland was lost: The Soviet invasion 80 years ago

Krzyzowa conference

In June 1989, the the Club of Catholic Intelligentsia (KIK) in Wroclaw organized a conference to discuss the Kreisau Circle and the future of the von Moltke family estate. The participants sent a letter to Polish Foreign Ministry, proposing the establishment of a place where young people could meet and a museum of European resistance against the Hitler regime.

For Kazimierz Czaplinski, long-time president of the KIK, and his wife Wanda, the history surrounding Krzyzowa was unfamiliar at first, though they had been in touch with people in East and West Germany dating back to the 1970s. "They were not familiar with Krzyzowa, 60 kilometers from Warsaw, or the history of the Kreisau Circle," Annemarie Franke wrote in (NOT) RECONCILED? adding the couple later remembered a "visitor from Germany must have told them about it."

"I was particularly impressed by the commitment of the younger participants, including Joanna Wieczorek, Michal Czaplinski and his wife-to-be Maryna Jarodzka," recalled Krzysztof Ruchniewicz, who took part in the Krzyzowa Conference in Wroclaw in 1989 as a student. "Of course, the KIK leadership and other important personalities such as Ewa Unger, Janusz Witt and Marian Lukaszewicz set the tone."

This meeting was likely a key factor in Kohl and Mazowiecki deciding to meet in Krzyzowa later that year, instead of St. Anne Mountain. In the aftermath of their reconciliation mass, many people in Poland, lacking trust in the German Chancellor, tried to mock the two leaders' historic embrace at Krzyzowa. Thanks to civil society groups, however, the image of the November 12, 1989 has endured to become a true icon of German-Polish relations.

  • Göring, Bormann visit Wolf's Lair after the bomb attack of July 20, 1944 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler

    The assassination attempt of July 20, 1944

    Seventy-five years ago, a bomb exploded in the Führer's Wolf's Lair headquarters, which was supposed to kill Adolf Hitler. The assassination attempt failed; Hitler survived. The resistance fighters involved were executed in the days following the attempted coup.

  • Black and white portrait photo of Claus von Stauffenberg / Foto um 1934 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler

    Man behind the July 20 plot

    Claus Graf Schenk von Stauffenberg was instrumentally involved in the bomb plot of July 20, 1944. As early as 1942, the officer realized that the Second World War could no longer be won. In order to save Germany from imminent destruction, Stauffenberg and other Wehrmacht officers decided to overthrow the Hitler regime.

  • Germany, trial of Graf York v. Wartenburg in 1944 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler

    Kreisau Circle

    Fundamental political reform in Germany was the goal of the Kreisau Circle. Helmuth James Graf von Moltke and Peter Graf Yorck von Wartenburg (pictured) were the driving forces behind the movement. Some members of the Circle joined the July 20 plot in 1944 and were tried and sentenced to death after the assassination attempt failed.

  • Portrait photos of siblings Hans und Sophie Scholl (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler

    Hans and Sophie Scholl

    Starting from 1942 a group of Munich students, led by siblings Hans and Sophie Scholl, tried to resist the National Socialists. The group, which called itself the White Rose, distributed thousands of leaflets denouncing the crimes of the Nazi regime. In February 1943 the Gestapo found the siblings and sentenced them to death.

  • High ranking Nazis in 1939 visiting victims injured in the bombing attempt on Hitlers life in Munich (picture-alliance/AP Images)

    Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler

    Attempted Hitler assassination by Georg Elser

    In 1939, carpenter Georg Elser fastened explosive devices behind Hitler's lectern in the Munich Bürgerbräu brewery. The bomb detonated as planned. However, since Hitler's speech was shorter than expected, he had already left the hall before the explosion. Seven people died and 60 more were injured. Elser was arrested on the same day and taken to Dachau concentration camp, where he died in 1945.

  • 1941 staff photo of Otto Weidt's Workshop for the Blind in the Rosenthaler Straße 39 Berlin, 1941 (Gedenkstätte Deutscher Widerstand)

    Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler

    Weidt's Workshop for the Blind

    During the Second World War, Berlin manufacturer Otto Weidt employed mainly blind and deaf Jews. His broom and brush bindery was considered an "important defense business" and could therefore not be closed down by the Nazis. Weidt managed to provide for his Jewish employees throughout the war and protect them from deportation.

  • Berlin cabaret group Katakombe 1934 (picture-alliance / akg-images/J. Schmidt)

    Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler

    Resistance by artists and intellectuals

    Numerous artists and intellectuals already turned against the regime when Hitler came to power in 1933. Many who did not want to adapt or openly oppose the system fled into exile. Others, such as the Berlin cabaret group Katakombe, openly criticized the regime. In 1935 the theater was closed by the Gestapo and its founder Werner Finck was imprisoned in the Esterwegen concentration camp.

  • Students dancing the jitterbug (Getty Images/Hulton/Keystone)

    Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler

    Die Swing Youth

    The Swing Jugend or Swing Youth, regarded the American-English way of life, represented by swing music and dance, as a clear opposition to the Nazi regime and the Hitler Youth. In August 1941 there was a wave of arrests, especially in Hamburg, of Swing Youths, many of whom were taken into custody or deported to special youth concentration camps.

  • Direction finder used by the Gestapo to track down illegal transmitters used by resistance groups (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler

    Red Orchestra resistance group

    The Gestapo used direction finders to track down illegal transmitters used by resistance groups. In the summer of 1942, more than 120 members of the Rote Kapelle were arrested. This group, centered around Harro Schulze-Boysen and Arvid Harnack, wanted to help Jews document the crimes of the Nazi regime and distribute leaflets. More than 50 members were sentenced to death and executed.

  • Unveiling of a memorial in Berlin 1953 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler

    German Resistance Memorial Center

    On July 19, 1953, the ceremonial unveiling of the Memorial to the German Resistance took place in Berlin in the inner courtyard of the Bendlerblock building, the place where Count Stauffenberg was executed after the failed Hitler assassination. In addition, however, the memorial also commemorates all the other courageous men and women who stood up against the Hitler regime.


