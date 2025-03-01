  1. Skip to content
Far left? Far right? What is Germany's BSW?

Richard Walker
January 3, 2025

Germany's new BSW party, led by Sahra Wagenknecht, is shaking up politics with a mix of left- and right-wing ideas. Opposing NATO and climate policies while advocating for a stronger welfare state and industry revival, it's dividing opinions ahead of the elections. DW's Richard Walker, Matthew Moore, and historian Katja Hoyer explore its platform and potential impact.

https://p.dw.com/p/4onCs

The "Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht" party or BSW is scrambling definitions of left and right ahead of Germany's upcoming elections. Its leader Sahra Wagenknecht stems from the far left, but now accuses her former allies of being obsessed with identity politics rather than the interests of the working class. Her party is running on a mix of policies with both left-wing and right-wing characteristics. In this episode of Berlin Briefing, DW's Richard Walker and Matthew Moore break down the party's positions together with German historian Katja Hoyer. From the BSW's opposition to NATO, climate policies, and sending weapons to Ukraine, to its call for a stronger welfare state and a revival of Germany's traditional industries with energy from Russia — the team build up a picture of this taboo-busting party and end with predictions about its impact on the political landscape.

