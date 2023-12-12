  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
HistoryGermany

The battle of the Hürtgen Forest

December 12, 2023

Thousands of soldiers were killed in the last battles of World War II. US troops who fought in the Hürtgen Forest nicknamed it the "Death Factory." This documentary features original film from US archives that bring the battle back to life.

https://p.dw.com/p/3bfqC

It's estimated that as many as 30 thousand US and German soldiers were killed in fighting in the northern Eifel region of Germany in the autumn and winter of 1944 and 1945. Traces of the battle - old bunkers, munitions, trenches and tank tracks - are still visible even today. The scarred landscape bears witness to a little-known chapter of World War Two. The "Hürtgen Forest" was the last obstacle standing between US forces and the Rhine River and Ruhr. Yet the decision to advance into the thick forest in September 1944 proved to be a fatal mistake. The Americans completely miscalculated North Eifel region's rugged terrain. They became disoriented in an area the German forces, the Wehrmacht, had crisscrossed with trenches and peppered with anti-personnel mines, making the wood into a veritable fortress. Continual rain and fog, followed by snow and frigid temperatures, turned the battle into a scene of dystopian butchery. Author Ernest Hemingway spent 18 days on the front in the Hürtgen Forest. He wrote later, "It was a place where it was extremely difficult for a man to stay alive even if all he did was be there." This documentary reconstructs the stages of the battle using commentary from survivors of the clash. Among them are the well-known US photographer Tony Vaccaro, US Army veteran James K. Cullen and former Wehrmacht soldier Paul Verbeek. In addition, Hürtgen Forest residents tell of the legacy of the battle, including the threat posed by countless unexploded munitions left in the ground 75 years after the conflict in Europe ended.

Skip next section More on History from Europe

More on History from Europe

Two people dressed as knights fight in a mock battle

Medieval fighting enthusiasts face off in Spain

Dressed and armed as knights, teams of men and women compete in battle in Castile, Spain.
HistoryMarch 14, 202305:03 min
Skip next section More on History from around the world

More on History from around the world

Israel Auktion l Handschriftliche Notiz von Albert Einstein versteigert

Just ask!

This week's question to Tomorrow Today comes from Raphael Glary in Nigeria.
HistoryOctober 28, 202202:23 min
African Roots | Taytu Betul

African Roots, Taytu Betul, Ethiopia

Taytu Betul, wife of Ethiopia's Emperor Menelik II, was instrumental in defeating Italian imperialists.
HistoryJune 10, 202102:06 min
African Roots | Dahomey-Amazonen | Porträt

The Amazons: The female strike force of Dahomey

The Kingdom of Dahomey was once a major power in West Africa. This is partly thanks to its elite female fighters.
HistoryJune 10, 202102:52 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm