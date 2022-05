The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

The 77 Percent Street Debate is in Namibia with Edith Kimani to ask why teenage pregnancies are so prevalent in Windhoek’s low income communities and what kind of challenges teen mums are facing. From financial dependency on older men to no access to contraceptives: There are many reasons why teen girls may find themselves unexpectedly pregnant.