The Özil affair: A chronology in quotations

May 14:

The DFB as a matter of course respects the special situation of our players with migration backgrounds. However, football and the DFB (German football association) stand for values that are not sufficiently respected by Mr. Erdogan.

"Therefore it is not good that our national team players were misused as part of election campaign maneuver. With this move, the two players certainly did not further our work on the issue of integration." – DFB President Reinhard Grindel via Twitter

"Now as before I have not doubt about Mesut's and Ilkay's clear commitment to playing for the German national team, as well as the fact that they identify with our values." – National team general manager Oliver Bierhoff

"It was not our intention to use this photo to make a political statement, and certainly not to take part in an election campaign." – Ilkay Gündogan

May 15:

"People can make mistakes and we need to keep things in proportion. I believe that both know that they made a mistake." – Reinhard Grindel

"This was unfortunate. When you play for Germany, you also represent the country and German values." – Germany coach Joachim Löw

May 19:

"One can have more than one homeland, and find a new homeland. The Federal Republic of Germany has proved this to be true for millions of people, and this has enriched us." – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Facebook following a meeting with Gündogan and Özil.

May 24:

"Both players approached us and wanted to clear things up. This was fine with me, particularly before the start of training camp. Both players stressed that it wasn't a political statement. It was Ilkay's idea to visit the German president. So as far as I am concerned, things have been discussed and cleared up." – Joachim Löw

June 1:

"There is absolutely no problem within the team." – Joachim Löw

June 5:

"Due to our Turkish roots we still have strong ties to Turkey. This doesn't bean that we have ever claimed that Mr. Steinmeier isn't our president or that Ms. Merkel is not our chancellor. That's why the idea of it being a political statement never occurred to us." – Ilkay Gündogan.

June 10:

"I believe that the two players didn't think about what reaction would be to the picture with President Erdogan." – Angela Merkel

June 17:

"At the beginning, it did bother the team a little bit; it was even a bit of a burden." – goalkeeper and national team captain Manuel Neuer

July 5:

"We have never forced members of the German national team to do anything, instead trying to convince them of the wisdom of a certain action. With Mesut, we weren't successful. And in view of this fact, perhaps one should have considered doing without him in the sporting sense." – Oliver Bierhoff

July 6:

"I am sorry that I clearly didn't express myself as well as I could and these comments have been misinterpreted. They by no means meant that with hindsight, it was a mistake to take Mesut [to the World Cup in Russia]." Oliver Bierhoff

July 8:

"It's true that Mesut has not yet commented on the issue. This has disappointed a lot of fans who have questions and expect an answer. They have the right to an answer. So I am convinced that Mesut will issue a statement when he returns from vacation. This would also be in his own interest." – Reinhard Grindel.

July 19:

"The DFB's catastrophic crisis management the wake of the Erdogan pictures has provided an opening for attacks from the right and the debate, which we had hoped had been closed, as to whether German-Turks are really part of our society or always remain foreigners. This has set us back years." – the former coleader of Germany's Green Party, Cem Özdemir

July 22:

"It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that because of recent events, I will no longer be playing for Germany at the international level whilst I have this feeling of racism and disrespect." –Mesut Özil via Twitter.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Wunderkind Özil joined the youth system of Bundesliga team Schalke in his hometown of Gelsenkirchen in 2005. His success on the international stage came early, winning the U21 European championship with Germany in 2009.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Bremen and beyond Özil's club career has not disappointed those who once described him as "the next big thing." After a falling out with Schalke over salary, Özil moved to Werder Bremen in 2008. His performances for Germany in 2010's World Cup gained the attention of Europe's best clubs. He moved to Real Madrid in 2010 and later moved to English team Arsenal for a (then) club record €50 million (($58.7 million).

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Paragon of integration In 2010. Özil won the Bambi — Germany's top media prize — for being a shining example of German integration. A third-generation German, he has always expressed pride in his Turkish roots, while emphasizing that his life has been devoted to Germany. An observant Muslim, he posted pictures of himself making the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in 2016.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures King of Hearts Seen here meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel after defeating Turkey in 2012, the attacking midfielder has attracted a legions of loyal fans for his quiet, unassuming personality and philanthropy. He would later be applauded for donating his 2014 World Cup winnings to Brazilian children in need of life-saving surgery and for meeting with Syrian refugee children in Jordan.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures World Champion Özil started in all seven games of Germany's sucessful World Cup run in Brazil in 2014. Known as "Löw's playmaker," the midfielder has a close relationship with German national coach Joachim Löw. He ended the tournament leading in passes completed in the final third and was behind only Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in chances created.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Erdogan controversy Özil has met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan several times, most recently in May 2018, leading to a photo opportunity that many resoundingly condemned — from the political left for his apparent support of an authoritarian leader, and from the right for a perceived lack of loyalty to Germany.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures End of an era Germany crashed out in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia — the national team's worst performance in decades. The president of the DFB, Reinhard Grindel, attempted to deflect criticism from himself by blaming Özil's Erodgan meeting for distracting the team. Grindel's reaction drew intense criticism from German politicians and soccer fans.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures 'I am German when we win but an immigrant when we lose' In an eviscerating statement on Twitter, Özil resigned from international play in July 2018, aged 29. "I will no longer stand for being a scapegoat for his incompentence," the footballer said of Grindel. Accusing the DFB president of racism, he thanked Löw and others in the German team for their support. In total, he played 92 matches for Germany, scored 23 goals, and registered 40 assists. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



