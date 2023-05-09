Thailand vote: Young Thais pin hopes on change

Thais will head to the polls this Sunday for the first election since massive pro-democracy protests shook the country in 2020. Many of them hope to finally shift power away from the military and the monarchy.

Three years ago, tens of thousands of Thais took part in an unprecedented wave of protests against the military-backed government.

The emboldened, mostly young demonstrators also openly demanded reforms to Thailand's ultra-wealthy and powerful monarchy, an institution with far-reaching political influence which has long been shielded from criticism by extensive lese-majeste laws.

The government responded with a clampdown. Thousands were detained and prosecuted, eventually causing the pro-democracy movement to dwindle. Even now, however, the dissatisfaction with the country's monarchy-military alliance has not dissipated.

Thais are still raising questions about the traditionally sacrosanct royal family on social media. This not only a sign of changing times, but also a considerable risk in a country where criticizing the monarchy is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

"What's become evident is that younger Thais now believe in their rights and freedom to criticize any institution with a political role and that uses taxpayers' money," Puangthong Pawakapan, an associate professor of political science at Chulalongkorn University, told DW.

Given the growing disillusionment with the establishment, Thais, especially the youth, are hopeful the general election on May 14 will be the tipping point for change.

"Everyone hopes that this election will change their lives and the country," said pro-democracy activist Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon.

Making politics easy to digest

Patsaravalee is just one of many in Thailand who yearn for the country to mature into a full-fledged democracy.

In her quest to push for structural reforms, she has been hosting Facebook Lives "to normalize the debate on political issues," which she says were difficult to discuss in the Southeast Asian country. The 27-year-old has been holding debates with election candidates from across the spectrum to outline their policies and pledges for her audience.

Although parties have avoided explicitly pledging changes to Article 112 — the section of Thailand's criminal code that refers to the crime of lese-majeste — its impact on the country's divided electorate can still be felt.

For decades, the topic of royal reform has been treated as an off-limits, taboo subject. But since the 2020 youth-led protests, Thais have become more aware of the monarchy's influence and seem unwilling to ignore the issue any further.

The results of the Sunday vote will "indicate the extent of support for more extensive reforms, as the election is quietly shaping up to be a referendum on the issue of Article 112," Napon Jatusripitak, visiting fellow at ISEAS — Yusof Ishak Institute, told DW.

Protesters risk freedom

The wave of protests shook Thailand's establishment to its core. Even today, some still risk criminal prosecution to keep the issue in the national conversation.

Many, like activist Tantawan Tuatulanon, are bothered not only by the Article 112 itself, but also by its implementation.

"We only want to communicate what the monarchy is doing, like what they spend the taxpayers' money on. We pay that money, so how come we cannot question it?" she told DW.

The 21-year-old went on a 52-day hunger strike earlier this year with her friend to push for political and judicial reforms. They had also revoked their own bail to return to jail in a show of solidarity with fellow activists facing royal defamation charges and to demand the release of political prisoners.

Since 2020, at least 1,902 people have faced criminal charges for their political expression, including 284 minors — and dozens of the minors were children under the age of 15, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

"I think I've become more reckless since I already put my life on the line (...) Even if they arrest me right now, I'm not afraid," said Tantawan.

From the streets to the ballot box

Some of the pro-democracy activists have now decided that street protests alone are not enough to bring political change. They have joined the fray and are running for office.

One of them is Piyarat Chongthep, the former leader of a volunteer security group that guarded protesters. He is hoping to become an MP for the pro-reform Move Forward Party.

The 32-year-old is determined bring the demands raised during the 2020 protests to the lawmakers.

"I wanted to help make sure that those voices will be heard," Piyarat told DW.

The activist-turned-MP candidate wants to "push for policies that take into account what the protesters were calling for, whether it's about the army, the Constitution, or the monarchy."

But even if his bid turns out to be unsuccessful, Piyarat is determined to work on bringing about reforms. He believes changes have already been set in motion.

"I just want the basic principles of living together in society. One, democracy. Two, justice. Three, freedom of expression. And lastly, free and fair competition," he said.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic