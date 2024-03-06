Thailand: Red panda found in luggage of suspected smugglers

Thai customs officials arrested six Indian nationals after discovering wild animals in their checked-in bags at the Bangkok airport. Officials said 87 animals were found, including lizards, snakes, and a red panda.

Dozens of endangered animals were discovered by Thailand's customs agents on Wednesday at the Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, prompting authorities to arrest six Indian nationals on suspicion of animal smuggling.

The red panda, which is classified as an endangered species because of the loss of habitat and hunting, was seen peering out of a storage basket in photos released by the customs department.

The officials found other animals placed in checked-in luggage, including snakes, parrots and wild lizards. The photos showed plastic tubs with lizards and snakes coiled together in cloth bags.

The Sulawesi bear cuscus, seen here, is on the vulnerable species list in the world Image: Thailand's Customs Department/AFP

"We have found out that the animals include 29 black throat monitor lizards, 21 snakes, 15 birds, including parrots — a total of 87 animals. The animals were hidden inside the luggage," the department said in a statement.

All animals found are protected by a multilateral treaty, called CITES, to safeguard endangered plants and animals from the threats of international trade.

The cotton-top tamarin is one the world's most endangered primates, with only 2,000 left in the wild Image: Thailand's Customs Department/AFP

Suspects intended to reach Mumbai

The suspects were attempting to board a plane to Mumbai from Bangkok.

The Bangkok Post reported that the suspects had been charged with wildlife smuggling, animal disease control and fishery violations. They were also charged with breaches of customs legislations, according to the paper.

The suspects will either face a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail be forced to pay four times the amount of import duties, according to AFP news agency.

Thailand is a major transit hub for wildlife smugglers, who often then go on to sell the animals in China and Vietnam. In recent years, however, there has been an uptick in wildlife trafficking into India.

rm/dj (AFP, DW sources)