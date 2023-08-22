  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BRICS summit
Water scarcity
Ukraine
PoliticsThailand

Thailand parliament votes in Srettha as new prime minister

2 hours ago

Business tycoon Srettha Thavisin has been voted in after a monthslong deadlock since the May election. Srettha's Pheu Thai party is part of a multi-party coalition, including allies with the military.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VREc
Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin greets the press while the prime ministerial vote in parliament is being held
Pheu Thai Party's Srettha Thavisin secured enough votes to become the new prime ministerImage: Getty Images

Thailand's parliament voted on Tuesday to elect Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai party as the country's new prime minister, after a monthslong deadlock since the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) secured the biggest number of seats in May's polls.

Srettha needed 375 votes in total from the country's combined upper and lower houses to secure the prime minister position.

Pheu Thai, which came second in the election, had initially allied itself with the MFP, alongside six other parties. However, it decided earlier in August to seek a new alliance excluding the MFP, whose candidate for prime minister was blocked at least twice.

Members of parliament attend the second prime ministerial vote at the Thai Parliament in Bangkok on August 22, 2023.
Both of Thailand's houses of parliament vote together for the prime ministerImage: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images

Pheu Thai now heads an 11-party coalition, including two parties allied with its former military adversaries.

Under Thailand's military-implemented constitution, both the lower and upper houses of parliament vote together for the prime minister.

Why was there a political deadlock?

Wowing voters with plans to reform the country's tough royal defamation laws and dismantle business monopolies, the MFP won the support of young and urban Thais weighed down by years of military rule.

However, its aspirations crashed on the rock of the kingdom's powerful establishment.

The Senate, whose members were handpicked by the last junta, blocked the prime minister bid of its candidate.

Several other parties refused to support any government involving the MFP, forcing the highest claimant of seats back into the opposition.

Selection of new Thai prime minister delayed again

Voting comes as ex-PM Thaksin sentenced

Tuesday's scheduled vote came hours after former Prime Minister and Pheu Thai party founder Thaksin Shinawatra was sentenced by the Supreme Court to eight years of imprisonment.

Thaksin was quickly arrested and taken to the Supreme Court after he returned to Thailand on Tuesday following 15 years in exile. His sentence is said to be based on past convictions he had obtained in absentia.

He formed the Thai Rak Thai in 1998, which later came to be known as Pheu Thai party.

Thaksin was ousted in a coup 17 years ago, driving him into self exile.

Srettha, the new prime minister, is now considered the face of Thaksin's political movement.

rmt/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

#BRICSza logo of Johannesburg summit
Live

BRICS leaders meet in Johannesburg

Politics15 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) supporter poses for a photograph during the opposition party's election campaign rally.

Zimbabwe election: Why the youth vote matters

Zimbabwe election: Why the youth vote matters

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Police officials inspect a burnt Salvation Army church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

ReligionAugust 21, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Five people wearing white headphones stand at a bank of video screens, holding gaming controllers and playing.

Gamescom 2023: Bigger and more international

Gamescom 2023: Bigger and more international

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Turkish businessman Hakan Camuz

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

PoliticsAugust 21, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

File photo of smoke rising from the outskirts of the town of Jisr Al-Shughur in western Idlib province after an air strike by Russian warplanes.

Russia's other war in Syria

Russia's other war in Syria

Conflicts6 hours ago02:48 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Business2 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage