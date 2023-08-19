  1. Skip to content
Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin to return from exile, daughter says

38 minutes ago

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is due to return home after some 15 years living in self-exile, his daughter says. After a string of convictions in absentia, Thaksin faces possible time in prison.

Exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra
The planned return is on the same day as a key parliamentary vote that could end a political deadlockImage: Isaac LAWRENCE/AFP

Thaksin Shinawatra, the self-exiled former prime minister of Thailand plans to return to the country imminently, his daughter said on Saturday.

Thaksin, who the Thai military ousted in a 2006 coup, faces possible arrest and up to 10 years in prison after several convictions while he was away.

What we know so far

Thaksin's youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, tweeted that she would meet her father at Bangkok's Don Muang Airport on "Tuesday, August 22."

Although the 74-year-old has long said he wanted to return home, he faces multiple criminal convictions that he says are politically motivated.

Thaksin postponed a return earlier this month, saying he needed a medical checkup.

Thaksin faces up to 10 years in prison, and Thailand's deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn says the former prime minister would be subject to the judicial process upon his return.

Thaksin was convicted of corruption and money laundering in four criminal cases while abroad. While one of those convictions has now passed the statute of limitations, he is still facing investigation in another case.

Possible political significance?

The planned return date coincides with a vote on whether to approve Srettha Thavisin, from the Thaksin-linked Pheu Thai Party, as prime minister.

Srettha, who is favorite to land the role, must garner a majority in the 500-seat lower house of elected lawmakers, plus the 250-member senate appointed by the kingdom's last junta.

Paetongtarn herself is a candidate to be prime minister, and some analysts say her father's planned return suggests the family is confident that the party will be successful.

Pheu Thai emerged second in Thailand's May general election. It has been trying to form a government after the leader of the election-winning Move Forward party,  Pita Limjaroenrat, failed in his bid to become prime minister.

