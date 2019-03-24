 Thailand awaits outcome of long-delayed election | News | DW | 24.03.2019

News

Thailand awaits outcome of long-delayed election

Thai voters have cast their ballots in the country’s first general election in eight years. Observers say a stalemate is a likely outcome, with the country still bitterly divided between royalists and populists.

An election commission official seen displaying a ballot paper to the media while counting votes during Thailand's general election at a polling station in Nonthaburi province (picture-alliance/Zuma/C. Subprasom)

Voter turnout was high on Sunday in Thailand's first general election since the military coup of 2014.

The vote pits a royalist junta headed by former general Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha against a "democratic front" led by the political party he ousted.

  • The electoral commission estimates that 80 percent of voters had turned out for the election.
  • About 51.4 million people from Thailand's population of 69 million were able to vote at more than 93,200 polling stations in 77 provinces.
  • More than 7 million younger voters were able to cast their ballot for the first time, with the last election having taken place in 2011.
  • Voters are choosing the 500-seat House of Representatives, the lower house of parliament, which along with the upper chamber of the Senate — appointed entirely by the ruling junta — will select the next government.

Read more: A moment of shock for Thailand's military
Democracy or chaos?

"I am happy to see citizens come out and exercise their voting rights," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters on Sunday after casting his vote. "I want to see love and unity. Everybody has one vote, one voice. Everybody wants democracy."

The vote was foreshadowed by a cryptic last-minute warning from King Maha Vajiralongkorn who urged voters to support "good" leaders to prevent "chaos."

"I am old enough to choose myself" began trending on social media late Saturday in defiance of the king's statement.

Critics say the electoral system, revised and rewritten by the ruling junta, gives a built-in advantage to pro-military parties. They claim the system is rigged to prevent the Pheu Thai Party — linked to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra — from returning to power.

Forming a government

The formation of a new government, likely to be unstable and short-lived, could take weeks of haggling.

Pheu Thai is leading the charge for the democratic front against Prayuth’s new military proxy party Palang Pracharat.

The Senate’s role in voting for a prime minister means that Palang Pracharat party needs only 126 in the House of Representatives to control the government, while the democratic front need 376.

rc/jlw (dpa, Reuters)

