Thai court bans party that nominated princess for PM

Thai's Constitutional Court on Thursday dissolved an opposition party that nominated the king's sister as its candidate for prime minister.

The ruling against the Thai Raksa Chart (TRC) party and Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi strikes a blow to the opposition's plans to defeat Thailand's military junta in elections on March 24.

What the court said:

TRC illegitimately nominated the princess as its prime ministerial candidate on February 8.

In response, TRC leaders are barred from politics for 10 years.

300 TRC candidates are also banned from contesting in the election.

Why does this weaken the opposition? The opposition is hoping to win more seats in the upcoming ballot by fielding multiple parties. That became necessary after the junta made changes to the electoral system that made it harder for the biggest opposition party, Pheu Thai, to single-handedly win a large number of seats.

Who governs Thailand? Thailand's constitution limits the monarchy to a largely ceremonial role. The military has been in power since it overthrew the civilian government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in 2014. It is hoping for allied parties to defeat the opposition in upcoming elections to keep hold of power.

What is the TRC? The opposition party is one of several that supports former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra. Thaksin, like his younger sister, Yingluck, was overthrown in a military coup in 2006.

Who is Princess Ubolratana? The 67-year-old princess is King Maha Vajiralongkorn's sister. Despite giving up her royal titles in 1972, she is still considered a senior royal family member. She is currently in Berlin, where she is promoting tourism to Thailand.

Why did TRC nominate the princess? The party intended to counter accusations that it was not pro-monarchy enough. But the Electoral Commission rejected the nomination and the king denounced his sister's nomination as "inappropriate" and unconstitutional.

