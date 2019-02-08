 Thai court bans party that nominated princess for PM | News | DW | 07.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Thai court bans party that nominated princess for PM

The opposition Thai Raksa Chart has ties to ex-premiers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra and nominated the king's sister for prime minister. Its dissolution could have a knock-on effect for upcoming elections.

Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya (Getty Images/C. Sung-Jun)

Thai's Constitutional Court on Thursday dissolved an opposition party that nominated the king's sister as its candidate for prime minister.

The ruling against the Thai Raksa Chart (TRC) party and Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi strikes a blow to the opposition's plans to defeat Thailand's military junta in elections on March 24.

What the court said:

  • TRC illegitimately nominated the princess as its prime ministerial candidate on February 8.
  • In response, TRC leaders are barred from politics for 10 years.
  • 300 TRC candidates are also banned from contesting in the election.

Why does this weaken the opposition? The opposition is hoping to win more seats in the upcoming ballot by fielding multiple parties. That became necessary after the junta made changes to the electoral system that made it harder for the biggest opposition party, Pheu Thai, to single-handedly win a large number of seats.

Read more: Thai princess disqualified as candidate for prime minister

Watch video 02:12

Thailand's Princess Ubolratana enters race for PM

Who governs Thailand? Thailand's constitution limits the monarchy to a largely ceremonial role. The military has been in power since it overthrew the civilian government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in 2014. It is hoping for allied parties to defeat the opposition in upcoming elections to keep hold of power.

What is the TRC? The opposition party is one of several that supports former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra. Thaksin, like his younger sister, Yingluck, was overthrown in a military coup in 2006.

Read more: Thai princess upends tradition with PM candidacy announcement

Who is Princess Ubolratana? The 67-year-old princess is King Maha Vajiralongkorn's sister. Despite giving up her royal titles in 1972, she is still considered a senior royal family member. She is currently in Berlin, where she is promoting tourism to Thailand.

Why did TRC nominate the princess? The party intended to counter accusations that it was not pro-monarchy enough. But the Electoral Commission rejected the nomination and the king denounced his sister's nomination as "inappropriate" and unconstitutional.

amp/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Thai princess disqualified as candidate for prime minister

Thailand's Election Commission has officially disqualified Princess Ubolratana from running for prime minister in the upcoming March election. It said that the royal family should stay "above politics." (11.02.2019)  

Thai princess upends tradition with PM candidacy announcement

Princess Ubolratana, the sister of the current king of Thailand, has announced she will run for prime minister. It's an unprecedented move, and the monarch himself has called the candidacy "inappropriate." (08.02.2019)  

Thailand 'stunned' by Princess Ubolratana's bid to run for PM

Thailand's military regime under PM Prayuth Chan-Ocha has been taken by surprise after Princess Ubolratana said she will contest in the next elections. A Thai journalist explains what the move means for Thai politics. (08.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thailand's Princess Ubolratana enters race for PM  

Related content

Thailand's Princess Ubolratana enters race for PM 08.02.2019

The Thai Raksa Chart party has presented its nominee for Thailand's prime minister, and she is none other than Princess Ubolratana, older sister of King Bhumibol. Will the election be a showdown between the Shinawatra dynasty and the military junta?

Thailand Prinzessin Ubolratana Rajakanya

A moment of shock for Thailand's military 11.02.2019

On Friday, there was a chance that the military junta in Thailand would lose power following Princess Ubolratana's announcement to contest polls. But after the king's decree, the military's position is better than ever.

Thailand Prinzessin Ubolratana Rajakanya

Thailand 'stunned' by Princess Ubolratana's bid to run for PM 08.02.2019

Thailand's military regime under PM Prayuth Chan-Ocha has been taken by surprise after Princess Ubolratana said she will contest in the next elections. A Thai journalist explains what the move means for Thai politics.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  