Thai cave rescue enters second phase

The second phase of a delicate operation to rescue a Thai youth soccer team from a flooded cave began on Monday, officials said.

"The water level is low. The weather is good. The equipment is ready. So we decided to begin earlier than expected today," Narongsak Osatanakorn, the governor of Thailand's northern Chiang Rai province and chief of the rescue mission, told a press briefing.

"In the next few hours we will have good news," he said.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Found alive after nine days Rescue divers found the 12 young soccer players and their coach alive on July 3 after they went missing in a Thai cave 10 days earlier. Fighting against time, rain and low oxygen levels, rescuers managed to successfully free the first four boys on July 8. The mission is far from over, as the rescuers face a complicated and dangerous diving mission to free the rest of the team and their coach.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Massive rescue efforts Thai rescuers are being assisted by an international team comprising experts from China, Australia, the US and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page showed the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Trapped by flooding The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped in the cave, a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Authorities have brought the group high-protein gels and supplies to last for four months and have been trying to install a phone line.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys A difficult mission The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers whose efforts are continually hampered by rising water that has filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to stop. Getting trained divers in is easier than getting untrained kids out. "We have to be 100 percent confident that there is no risk to the boys before we evacuate," provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Boys' safety paramount The entire nation is glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, and Thai authorities have insisted they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (above, at right) thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Glimpse of joy Families of the teenage soccer players expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys nine days after they went missing. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys First boys rescued The first four boys were rescued by a team of 13 foreign diving experts and Thai navy SEALS, who helped them navigate the flooded cave tunnels. The head of the rescue operation said they were the healthiest in the group.

Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys What next? Rescuers are racing against time and heavy, monsoon rains that are expected to hit the area in the next few days. Authorities estimate the entire operation, which began on July 8, will take two to three days to complete.



The announcement came a day after a group of rescuers brought four boys out of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex in a dangerous operation that involved them diving through narrow, winding passages filled with muddy water and strong currents.

Authorities are racing to rescue the remaining eight boys and their 25-year-old coach before monsoon rains cause the floodwater to rise.

What happened in phase one:

Four of the 12 boys were rescued in the first phase of the operation.

The head of the rescue mission said the healthiest boys were the first to be taken out.

The boys wore full diving face masks as a team of diving experts guided them along a 4.7-kilometer (2.9-mile) route out of the cave complex.

The rescued boys were immediately taken to hospital to undergo medical tests.

Officials say they are in good health but will not be allowed close contact with their relatives because of the risk of infection.

Complicated rescue: Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand's navy SEAL unit are taking part in the operation to free the young soccer players and their coach. Each round trip from the rescue camp to the rocky shelf where the group is trapped takes about 11 hours. As well as navigating tight submerged passageways, the rescuers and boys also have to contend with oxygen-depleted air. A former Thai navy SEAL died making the dive on Friday.

Two weeks underground: A massive rescue operation was launched after the boys, aged 11-16, and their coach went missing on June 23. The team and coach were exploring the cave after a practice game when heavy rainfall and flooding cut off their escape route out of the cave and prevented rescuers from finding them for nine days.

nm/ng (AFP, AP)