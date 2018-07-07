 Thai boys lost weight but generally well after cave ordeal | News | DW | 11.07.2018

News

Thai boys lost weight but generally well after cave ordeal

All the boys and their coach rescued from a flooded cave this week are in a "very good mental state" and are showing no signs of stress, doctors say. But the soccer teammates will remain hospitalized for up to a week.

Thai rescue teams walk inside cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand.

Most of the boys rescued from inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand lost an average of 2 kilograms (4 pounds) during their ordeal, but were generally in good condition, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

The 12 boys and their coach rescued over the past three days "took care of themselves well in the cave," Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, a public health inspector, said at a news conference at the hospital in Chiang Rai city where the group is recovering.

Rescue workers extracted the last group of the "Wild Boars" soccer team from the Tham Luang cave on Tuesday night, ensuring a happy ending to a 17-day ordeal that had gripped the world.

They were taken by helicopter to a hospital about 70 kilometers (45 miles) away to join their teammates in quarantine.

Thongchai said the soccer teammates are in a "very good mental state" and are showing no signs of stress.

"This may be because they spent the entire time together as a team helping each other out," he said.

Read morePsychological impacts of being trapped in a cave

Lung infection

The four boys rescued on Sunday are now eating normal food and walking around, while the four extracted on Monday are being given soft food.

Parents of the boys freed on Sunday were able to visit them but had to wear protective suits and stand 2 meters (7 feet) away as a precaution.

One member of the final group of four boys and the coach who arrived at the hospital Tuesday evening had a slight lung infection, Thongchai said. Two of the first group had a lung infection as well.

The group will remain hospitalized for up to a week to ensure they are properly treated for all their health conditions. This means they will not be able to take up the invitation from FIFA to attend the Soccer World Cup final in Moscow..

The 12 boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their coach became trapped on June 23 when they were cut off by floodwaters while exploring the cave. They were found by a pair of British divers more than a week later. A high-risk international mission ensued and the group was eventually rescued.

One Thai soccer player had a narrow escape

Thai PM thanks rescuers

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Wednesday thanked people involved in the rescue.

The government's efforts, the assistance of people in Thailand and abroad, and the outpouring of moral support made the mission a success, Prayuth said in a televised national address.

He also paid a tribute to former Thai navy SEAL, Saman Kunan, who died last week during the rescue mission.

"His honor, sacrifice and legacy will forever be in our hearts," Prayuth said.

Rescue dominates headlines

The dramatic rescue operation dominated front-page headlines in Thailand.

"All Wild Boars Saved," read one headline.

"Hooyah! Mission accomplished," read another, echoing the rallying cry of the Thai navy SEALs involved in the rescue.

ap/rc (Reuters, AP, dpa)

  • Members of the rescue team make their way through the cave (picture-alliance/Newscom)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Found alive after nine days

    Rescue divers found the 12 young soccer players and their coach alive on July 3 after they went missing in a Thai cave 10 days earlier. Fighting against time, rain and low oxygen levels, rescuers managed to successfully free the first four boys on July 8. The mission is far from over, as the rescuers face a complicated and dangerous diving mission to free the rest of the team and their coach.

  • The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Massive rescue efforts

    Thai rescuers are being assisted by an international team comprising experts from China, Australia, the US and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page showed the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

  • Flooding trapped the boys inside the cave on June 23 (picture-alliance/Xinhua)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Trapped by flooding

    The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate a birthday. They became trapped in the cave, a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. Authorities have brought the group high-protein gels and supplies to last for four months and have been trying to install a phone line.

  • The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers (Reuters/S. Zeya Tun)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A difficult mission

    The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers whose efforts are continually hampered by rising water that has filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to stop. Getting trained divers in is easier than getting untrained kids out. "We have to be 100 percent confident that there is no risk to the boys before we evacuate," provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

  • Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group (picture alliance/Xinhua News Agency)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Boys' safety paramount

    The entire nation is glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, and Thai authorities have insisted they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (above, at right) thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

  • Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys (Thai Navy Seal via AP)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Glimpse of joy

    Families of the teenage soccer players expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys nine days after they went missing. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

  • An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    First boys rescued

    The first four boys were rescued by a team of 13 foreign diving experts and Thai navy SEALS, who helped them navigate the flooded cave tunnels. The head of the rescue operation said they were the healthiest in the group.

  • Authorities are looking for best possible ways to bring out the trapped group (Reuters)

    Why it is proving difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    What next?

    Rescuers are racing against time and heavy, monsoon rains that are expected to hit the area in the next few days. Authorities estimate the entire operation, which began on July 8, will take two to three days to complete.


