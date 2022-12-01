  1. Skip to content
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Vice President Kamala Harris to the Paris Conference on Libya in Paris, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Macron is using his rare US visit to air EU grievances concerning US subsidies to domestic productsImage: Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Tension over US subsidies ahead of Macron, Biden meeting

38 minutes ago

The French president warned that US subsidies for American products, signed by President Joe Biden last summer, could divide the West. Europe is concerned the subsidies would leave European products at a disadvantage.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KJlI

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Wednesday that newly introduced US subsidies could drive a wedge in European-American trade relations.

Speaking from Washington ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Macron was quoted as describing the subsidies as "super aggressive."

Biden signed the subsidies as part of the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act last summer. The act promotes domestic energy production and clean energy.

The European Union argues that the tax breaks for US-made products put its own products at a significant disadvantage.

The 27-member bloc cannot compete with the US tax breaks, as it is tied by EU state aid.

What did Macron say?

In a speech at the French Embassy in Washington on Wednesday, Macron warned that the subsidies could "split the West."

 "I don't want to become a market to sell American products because I have exactly the same products as you," the French AFP news agency quoted him as saying, referencing France's own middle class and their employment needs.

Macron addresses US Congress

In response, the White House stressed that the French president's rare visit highlighted the two leaders' "warm relationship."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the subsidies "present significant opportunities for European firms as well as benefits to EU energy security. This is not a zero sum game."

Why is Macron's visit important?

Macron's statements come ahead of a day packed with activities with US counterpart Biden. On Thursday, the Macrons are expected for a state dinner at the White House, the first for a head of state since Biden's inauguration nearly three years ago.

The dinner is overseen by the first lady herself. It is part of the wider signs of amicable relations between the two countries, which Macron's visit aims to highlight.

However, news reports ahead of the visit suggested Macron would use his time with Biden to air Europe's grievances regarding the US Inflation Reduction Act.

French President Emmanuel Macron whispers to U.S. President Joe Biden following their dinner at the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, June 26, 2022.
Macron is the first foreign leader to be given a state dinner by the Biden White HouseImage: Susan Walsh/AP Photo/picture alliance

While Europe is aware that any major revision of the subsidies is out of the question, officials hope to secure exemptions similar to those granted to Mexico and Canada.

rmt/sms (AFP, Reuters)

