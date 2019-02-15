 Teen saving Malawi village from famine hits Berlinale big screen | Film | DW | 15.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Teen saving Malawi village from famine hits Berlinale big screen

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has made his directorial debut with "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind." The Netflix production tells the story of William Kamkwamba, who saved his village from famine by inventing a wind turbine.

Film still from The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind - a boy on a wooden construction (Netflix/I. Kitshoff)

In 2010 Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor read a bestselling book that had just recently been published: The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, the true story of William Kamkwamba, who as a teenager invented a wind-powered turbine that saved his Malawian village from famine. Ejiofor was so moved by the tale that he decided to adapt it into a film.

"I was just deeply inspired by the story and by its layers," the Oscar-nominated actor told DW during the Berlinale film festival, where his film of the same name was screened outside of competition. 

Ejiofor, well-known for 12 Years a Slave (2013), also appreciated how the story was set in a larger framework. Kamkwamba and his co-author Bryan Mealer had dealt with the wider ramifications of the famine. Beyond the young boy's tale, the account addressed the food shortage's environmental, geopolitical and economic significance. "This had such a wider resonance to me," Ejiofor said. 

Men and women with serious faces stand together (Netflix/I. Kitshoff)

Ejiofor (in green shirt) saw many parallels in the 2002 story's themes with issues the world is discussing today

Malawi's 2002 famine: A human catastrophe

Malawi is a landlocked Southeast African nation with a population of around 18 million. In 2001 the country's maize harvest fell by up to a third because of flooding, which is also linked to a high rate of deforestation. Reports warning of a disaster surfaced by that fall. Then in 2002, Malawi experienced one of the worst famines in recent history. 

The government was initially skeptical, arguing that according to official statistics there was no food shortage problem. It only announced publicly that there was an emergency when mortality was already peaking, in February 2002. The famine caused the deaths of up to 3,000 people, according to non-governmental organization ActionAid. 

The causes of the food shortage were complex. Reports demonstrated the role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, two of the world's biggest lending institutions, which had been involved the privatization of Malawi's food production and distribution system.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind also critically portrays the despotic approach of the country's first freely elected president, Bakili Muluzi, who had sold Malawi's reserves of maize to neighboring countries briefly before a drought — as advised by the IMF.  

Read more: Africa’s debt crisis: Who is to blame?

A modern story of community

Ejiofor went several times to Malawi to prepare his film.  There were initial conversations of whether the project should be shot in South Africa or Kenya, which might have been easier in terms of logistics and infrastructure. But Ejiofor said it quickly became clear that this wouldn't have made sense. "There's such a unique quality to Malawi," he said. "It's so distinctive and the culture is so rich that I wanted to capture a lot of that."

Ejiofor shot the film directly in the village where the events happened, adding to the work's feeling of authenticity. "The only place I couldn't shoot was actually in William's house, because he's done so much of innovation over the years that it doesn't look anything like it did [back in 2001-2002]," said Ejiofor.

Natural acting talents

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, a Netflix production, marks Ejiofor's debut as a director. While he wanted to focus on that aspect, it quickly became clear that he should play the role of William's father, Trywell. That allowed Ejiofor, a British actor of Nigerian descent, to closely interact with his young Kenyan colleague Maxwell Simba, who portrays the central character in the film — and radiates on screen in his debut film role.

"He hadn't done any filmmaking before in fact, but somehow he came across like he had done it for years," Ejiofor said.

Film still: The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind - Chiwetel Ejiofor and Maxwell Simba hugging (Netflix/I. Kitshoff)

'Father and son' duo Chiwetel Ejiofor and Maxwell Simba in 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind'

The Senegalese-born French actress Aissa Maiga, whose performance in Abderrahmane Sissako's Bamako (2006) led to a nomination at France's national Cesar film awards, also shines in the role of the strong family mother. She was thrilled to be involved in the project.

"As an actress of African descent I can see how absent the African stories are in Western countries," she said. "And these types of positive stories can make a change in terms of the perception we have of other people, especially from Africa."

Directed in a compelling, crowd-pleasing style, the film nevertheless dares to challenge TV viewers who aren't used to subtitles, as it has its characters speak a mixture of the local language, Chichewa, and English.

Read more: African stories on movie screens worldwide

An impressive act of engineering

The real life William Kamkwamba was thrown out of school because his family could not afford to pay the fees. He would nevertheless sneak back into the school library to study the schoolbook Using Energy. That inspired him to start experimenting with wind turbines, using recycled pieces he'd find at the junkyard.

Following in Kamkwamba's footsteps proved a challenge for the film's production team. "When we recreated William's windmill it took 20 grown men and a bunch of very experienced prop people," explained producer Andrea Calderwood. "And lots and lots of meetings and logistics to figure out how to build it — and this is something he conceived himself at the age of 13 using a couple of textbooks."

Kamkwamba's rare feat of ingenuity demonstrates how one can take action to change things on a local level, even with the most limited resources. He accompanied the film team to Berlin. Now aged 31, the innovator, engineer and author admitted he had "mixed feelings" about seeing his life story on the screen. Even though the outcome of the crisis was rewarding, it was also a "very difficult and challenging" period of his past, he said.

It was this young boy's determination that moved Ejiofor, but the director also felt strongly about the story's global relevance today. Citing market deregulations, the escalating price of grain, people being left out of the system, Ejiofor feels that "many of the issues faced by these vulnerable communities are actually part of the larger conversations we are having."

The film The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind will be released on Netflix on March 1.

DW recommends

Booming African film industry in Berlinale talk spotlight

There are no African films competing at the Berlinale this year, but African filmmaking is going strong. A panel discussion co-hosted by DW Academy and the German Development Ministry discussed its promising future. (14.02.2019)  

Female power in Malawi

A project in Malawi is helping popularize energy-efficient stoves and making women stakeholders. (08.03.2011)  

William and the Windmill

At the age of 14, William Kamkwamba built a windmill from scrap to generate electricity. In doing so, he changed the lives of the people in his village forever - and his own. (01.06.2017)  

Oscar winners named at 86th Academy Awards

Historical drama "12 Years a Slave" has taken the prestigious best picture Oscar at the 86th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Matthew McConaughey and Cate Blanchett led the individual award winners. (03.03.2014)  

'Born in Evin': Processing the trauma of the Iranian Revolution

When Ayatollah Khomeini took power in Iran in 1979, he harshly persecuted critics. Maryam Zaree was born in a prison for political opponents. With her film "Born in Evin," she sets off to break the silence of the past. (13.02.2019)  

Africa’s debt crisis: Who is to blame?

While domestic corruption and mismanagement are part of the problem, activists say the situation is complex. The international community is also to blame for the enormous mountain of debt threatening African economies. (08.12.2018)  

African stories on movie screens worldwide

Moviegoers rarely get the chance to watch African films. But that may be changing as DW Akademie helps African filmmakers gain international exposure. One of the productions is even striving for an Oscar. (23.01.2018)  

Politics on the big screen at Berlinale 2019

The Berlin International Film Festival has always been a political stage for filmmakers, and the 69th edition is no exception. Three entries stand out, even though they are out of competition. (13.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

How climate change is threatening Malawi  

Malawians swap tobacco for sunflowers  

Related content

Filmszene Virgem Margarida Regisseur Licinio Azevedo

Booming African film industry in Berlinale talk spotlight 14.02.2019

There are no African films competing at the Berlinale this year, but African filmmaking is going strong. A panel discussion co-hosted by DW Academy and the German Development Ministry discussed its promising future.

BDT 69. Pressekonferenz der Internationalen Filmfestspiele Berlinale

Head of Berlinale on the film festival's most unforgettable moments 05.02.2019

In 2019, Dieter Kosslick is hanging up his hat as director of the Berlin Film Festival after 18 years. He spoke to DW in an exclusive interview in which he reflects on the highlights and bitter moments of his tenure.

Filmfestival Berlinale 2019 Wettbewerb | Film Systemsprenger | System Crasher

The personal and the political at the 2019 Berlinale 05.02.2019

The 69th Berlinale focuses on themes of family, childhood, gender equality and nutrition. But how will the overriding slogan, "The personal is political," be borne out across the festival's 400 film program?

Advertisement

Film

Film still from The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind - a boy on a wooden construction (Netflix/I. Kitshoff)

Teen saving Malawi village from famine hits Berlinale big screen

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has made his directorial debut with "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind." The Netflix production tells the story of William Kamkwamba, who saved his village from famine by inventing a wind turbine. 

Books

Filmstill James Bond 007 Dr. No Sean Connery Eunice Gayson 1962 (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

James Bond: Born in Germany?

Agent 007 is definitely one of the most famous British fictional figures ever created. But according to some sources, he was actually born in the Ruhr valley. An exhibition in Bochum promotes the spy's German roots. 

Culture

Three men stand together in western clothes at the Country Music Meeting Event in Berlin (DW/S. Sanderson)

Country music fans break out the cowboy hats at Berlin festival

You don't often see cowboy boots in Berlin. But when DW's Sertan Sanderson heard the German capital had an annual country music festival, he grabbed the chance to dust off his pair and do a little Western line dancing. 

Arts

Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition. Model: Dovima, in black and red, photographed through lavatory glass. Variant of photo in Vogue US, August 1, 1950. (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

Erwin Blumenfeld: Fashion photography's surrealist innovator

The German-Jewish Blumenfeld was one of the mid 20th-century's most sought-after fashion photographers. But his work is more than glitz and glamour. An Amsterdam show highlights how avant-garde art played into his work. 

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  

Lifestyle

Still from film 'Lady and the Tramp' (picture alliance/kpa)

15 unforgettable kisses for Valentine's Day

Pucker up, buttercup! For Valentine's Day, we look at the best smooches of all time — from those on the big screen to the most memorable real life kisses captured on camera. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  