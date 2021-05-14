Tate Modern, located in central London, is Britain's national gallery of international modern and contemporary art and one of the most significant institutions of its kind in the world.

Since Tate Modern was opened by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 in the former Bankside Power Station, it has become one of London's most important tourist attractions. It holds the national collection of British art from 1900 to the present day and international modern and contemporary art. In 2016, the museum expanded its building to include the so-called Switch House, which provides the institution with 60 percent more exhibition space. Tate Modern is part of the Tate group which also includes Tate Britain, Tate Liverpool, Tate St. Ives and Tate Online.