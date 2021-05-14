Visit the new DW website

Tate Modern

Tate Modern, located in central London, is Britain's national gallery of international modern and contemporary art and one of the most significant institutions of its kind in the world.

Since Tate Modern was opened by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 in the former Bankside Power Station, it has become one of London's most important tourist attractions. It holds the national collection of British art from 1900 to the present day and international modern and contemporary art. In 2016, the museum expanded its building to include the so-called Switch House, which provides the institution with 60 percent more exhibition space. Tate Modern is part of the Tate group which also includes Tate Britain, Tate Liverpool, Tate St. Ives and Tate Online.

A man stands outside the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London, Britain, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth © Reuters/S. Wermuth

UK culture venues reopen but artists still suffering 14.05.2021

The United Kingdom's cultural scene is back following more lockdown easing. But despite the excitement over enjoying art again, are all artists going to benefit?
Tate modern fall incident. A general view of Tate Modern art gallery, where emergency crews attended a scene following the arrest of a 17-year-old male on suspicion of attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was thrown from the tenth floor viewing platform (top left). Picture date: Sunday August 4, 2019. See PA story POLICE Tate. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire URN:44487214 |

Man charged over damaged Picasso in London gallery 31.12.2019

The 20-year-old suspect is in custody after allegedly ripping the painting worth 20 million pounds. The incident occurred at London's famous Tate Modern gallery.
July 2, 2019 - London, UK - LONDON, UK. A staff member with (L to R) ''Electromagnetic Sphere'', 1979, ''Gong'', 1978, and ''Musical Sphere'', 1985, all by Takis. Preview of a new display by the Greek sculptor Takis at Tate Modern. The retrospective features over 80 works in Takis' largest exhibition in the UK to date and combines works involving magnetism, light and sound. The show runs 3 July to 27 October. (Credit Image: © Stephen Chung/London News Pictures via ZUMA Wire |

Greek sculptor Takis dies at 93 09.08.2019

Takis was famous for his contribution to "kinetic" art, which uses motion, light and color to create a sensory experience. A large collection of his work is currently on display at the Tate Modern in London.

Emergency crews attending a scene at the Tate Modern art gallery, London, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. London police say a teenager was arrested after a child fell from height at the Tate Modern art gallery. The Metropolitan Police Service said on Twitter that the child was taken to a hospital in an air ambulance, adding We await an update on his condition. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) |

London police arrest teen after child falls from Tate Modern balcony 04.08.2019

A 6-year-old child was seriously injured after police say he was thrown from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern. London police said they arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder.
01.07.2019, Frankreich, Paris: Aktivisten von P.A.I.N. (Verband (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), halten vor der Pyramide des Louvre-Museums ein Banner mit der Aufschrift Take down the Sackler name und protestieren damit gegen die Verbindungen des Museums zur Pharmaunternehmer-Familie Sackler. Der Louvre in Paris hat Tafeln mit dem Namen der umstrittenen Pharmaunternehmer-Familie Sackler entfernt. Damit reagierte das Museum auf Proteste von Künstlern, die den Louvre aufgefordert hatten, sich von dem amerikanischen Konzern zu distanzieren, dessen Schmerzmittel Oxycontin als eine Hauptursache der Opioid-Krise in den USA gilt. (zu dpa Pariser Louvre entfernt Namen von umstrittenem US-Mäzen) Foto: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

When criticism against questionable sponsors changes the art world 26.07.2019

Museums are distancing themselves from patrons with unethical business ties: The Sackler name is being erased from the world's top institutions, and now businessman Warren Kanders has resigned after months of protests.

Solo-Ausstellung des isländischen Künstlers Olafur Eliasson In reals life in der Tate Modern/London vom 11.07.2019 bis 05.01.2020. Bilder zur Solo-Ausstellung des Künstlers Olafur Eliasson im Tate Modern

Olafur Eliasson: When nature becomes art 11.07.2019

London's Tate Modern is showing 40 works by iconic Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson. The show, "In Real Life," addresses the fragility of nature in the climate crisis age through some evocative installations.
28.09.2017 +++ Zahlreiche Menschen sitzten am 28.09.2017 vor dem von Kunst- und Politaktivsten besetzten Theater am Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz in Berlin. Im Konflikt um die besetzte Berliner Volksbühne ist die Polizei eingeschaltet worden. Seit sieben Tagen ist die Volksbühne besetzt. Senat und Volksbühne hatten den Besetzern angeboten, zwei Räume in dem Theater zu nutzen. Zuletzt war noch unklar, ob das Angebot angenommen wird. Foto: Maurizio Gambarini/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Chris Dercon resigns as Volksbühne director after short and stormy reign 13.04.2018

Only a few months after launching his first production at the Berlin Volksbühne, the controversial theater director and former Tate Modern head has decided to give up his new role in the capital.

ARCHIV - Ausstellungsbesucher betrachten am 16.04.2009 das Gemälde Liegender Akt des Malers Amedo Modigliani in der Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn. Der Intendant der Bundeskunsthalle, Fleck, äußert sich am Freitag (26.06.2009) in Bonn zum Vorwurf, in der Modigliani-Ausstellung gefälschte Bilder ausgestellt zu haben. Foto: Oliver Berg dpa/lnw +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

The signature of a bohemian: Modigliani works on show at the Tate Modern 23.11.2017

As the Tate Modern in London opens a retrospective of Amedeo Modigliani's paintings and sculptures, DW spoke with curator Simonetta Fraquelli about what made his work so controversial and why he was surprisingly complex.
A photograph by Paul Guillaume shows Modigliani in his Paris studio hanging something on the wall (musée de l’Orangerie) I Archives Alain Bouret, image Dominique Couto)

Amedeo Modigliani: A London retrospective 23.11.2017

His hedonistic life cut short by disease, his good looks, his drawings of nudes: All this made Modigliani a legend. An exhibition at the Tate Modern in London shows off his work and gets to the man behind the myth.
05.09.2016 Installation View: Andrea Büttner, David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, September 9 - October 22, 2016

Turner Prize finalists on show in the UK 26.09.2017

German artist Andrea Büttner is among the four finalists of this year's prestigious Turner Prize. A gallery in Hull, UK exhibits her work along with the other three nominees.
Der Tänzer und Choreograph, Boris Charmatz (2.v.r.), zeigt am 10.09.2017 in Berlin Besuchern des Fous de danse - Ganz Berlin tanzt auf Tempelhof der Volksbühne auf dem Tempelhofer Feld Aufwärmübungen und Tanzschritte. Fous de danse ist eine ganztägige Tanzaufführung der Volksbühne auf dem Tempelhofer Feld mit freiem Eintritt. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

New Berlin theater director Chris Dercon responds to poo protests with dance 11.09.2017

The shitstorm targeting Berlin's new theater director, former Tate Modern chief Chris Dercon, has been both digital and quite literal. Instead of bailing, he launched the Volksbühne season with an unusual 12-dance show.
Betye Saar Eye 1972 Collection of Sheila Silber and David Limburger Copyright: Betye Saar. Courtesy of the artists and Roberts & Tilton, Los Angeles, California

Defining Black art in the age of Black Power 12.07.2017

What was the role of the African-American artist in the 1960s and 70s? A new exhibition at London's Tate Modern explores the many answers to this complex question.
Public Spaces Changes 2016

How the Black Power movement shaped art history 12.07.2017

An exhibition at London's Tate Modern shines a light on a previously overlooked era in American art history and asks the question: What is Black art?
© Birgit Kleber nur frei zur Verwendung für Kultur.21 Spezial: Welt in Bildern – eine Begegnung mit Wolfgang Tillmans es zeigt Wolfgang Tillmans in seinem Berliner Studio

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 4.03.2017 06.03.2017

This man doesn’t just shoot photos – he creates images. Wolfgang Tillmans is one of the most exciting contemporary artists. The Tate Modern is currently celebrating him with a huge exhibition. And Arts.21 with a special.
14.02.2017*****Wolfgang Tillmans photo opportunity ay Tate Modern gallery, London, England on 14 February 2017. Tate Modern opens major new exhibition of renowned contemporary artist Wolfgang Tillmans. One of the most exciting and innovative artists working today, Wolfgang Tillmans first rose to prominence in the 1990s for his photographs of everyday life and contemporary culture. He has gone on to explore social and political themes through a wide variety of media and this exhibition will focus on the artists' interdisciplinary production since 2003, offering a new focus on his photographs, video, digital slide projections, performances, curatorial projects and recorded music. CAP/JOR ©JOR/Capital Pictures | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Why German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans is a 21st-century Renaissance man 16.02.2017

Wolfgang Tillmans didn't exactly reinvent the art of photography, but he has managed to make it more political. The Tate Modern in London is celebrating the German photographer with a special exhibition.
14.02.2017*****Wolfgang Tillmans photo opportunity ay Tate Modern gallery, London, England on 14 February 2017. Tate Modern opens major new exhibition of renowned contemporary artist Wolfgang Tillmans. One of the most exciting and innovative artists working today, Wolfgang Tillmans first rose to prominence in the 1990s for his photographs of everyday life and contemporary culture. He has gone on to explore social and political themes through a wide variety of media and this exhibition will focus on the artists' interdisciplinary production since 2003, offering a new focus on his photographs, video, digital slide projections, performances, curatorial projects and recorded music. CAP/JOR ©JOR/Capital Pictures | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Wolfgang Tillmans and his creative defense of ethical standards 16.02.2017

With his camera, Wolfgang Tillmans explores the big questions in life. The Tate Modern in London is honoring the German artist with an extensive exhibition.
