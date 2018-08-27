 Tasty or disgusting? Sculptures of raw meat and other weird German foods | Meet the Germans | DW | 29.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Meet the Germans

Tasty or disgusting? Sculptures of raw meat and other weird German foods

Germany perhaps doesn't beat Asia in terms of dishes that surprise foreigners, but there are still a few that need some time getting used to — from a raw meat hedgehog to mustard donuts, here are our favorites.

  • A hedgehog made out of raw meat (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

    11 weird German foods

    Hackepeter or Mett

    We've all been warned by our parents not to eat raw meat, but the Germans have been doing it forever all the same. Even the EU warns against "Mett," or "Hackepeter" as it is called in some regions, a preparation of minced raw pork. Often sold on bread rolls, big plates of this are also a classic at buffets. A popular way to present the raw meat at receptions in the 1970s was shaped as a hedgehog.

  • Toast Hawaii (Imago/CHROMORANGE)

    11 weird German foods

    Toast Hawaii

    Another snack considered typical of West Germany in the 1950s is Toast Hawaii, a grilled open sandwich which combines toast, ham and pineapple, topped with processed cheese and a maraschino cherry. It was popularized by German TV cook Clemens Wilmenrod. In the 1960s, a Greek-Canadian restaurant owner pushed the concept to create the Hawaiian pizza, which divides public opinion to this day.

  • Blutwurst with bread (picture-alliance/dpa/CHROMORANGE)

    11 weird German foods

    Blutwurst

    Admittedly, Germany is not the only country to make blood sausages. But a peculiarity of the German Blutwurst is that it's used in dishes with colorful names, such as "Himmel und Erde" (Heaven and Earth), which combines it with apple sauce and mashed potatoes. Or even better is "Tote Oma" (Dead Grandma), where hot Blutwurst is smashed to bloody pieces and mixed with liverwurst and potatoes.

  • Saumagen (DW/G. Birkenstock)

    11 weird German foods

    Saumagen

    The name means "sow's stomach": The stomach of a pig is used as a casing for a stuffing of potatoes, carrots, pork and spices. It's a traditional dish from the Rhineland-Palatinate, the region that Helmut Kohl, German chancellor from 1982 to 1998, called home. He loved Saumagen, and it was served to many state guests, including Margaret Thatcher, Mikhail Gorbachev, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

  • Sülze (Colourbox)

    11 weird German foods

    Sülze

    It's known as brawn in the UK and head cheese in North America, but it has nothing to do with dairy products. It's rather a terrine that's made from the meat of a pig's or calf's head, and sometimes their tongue, feet or heart — set in aspic.

  • Handkäs mit Musik (imago/imagebroker/theissen)

    11 weird German foods

    Handkäs mit Musik

    It's a culinary specialty from the region of Hesse with an intriguing name: "Hand cheese with music." The cheese is small, translucent and has a pungent aroma that's perhaps not to everyone's taste. Yet the raw onions and vinegar that make up the "musical" notes of the dish make it simply addictive for those who are a bit more adventurous.

  • Labskaus (DW/G. Birkenstock)

    11 weird German foods

    Labskaus

    This culinary specialty from the north of Germany used to be a poor person's food: leftovers — corned beef, beets, onions, boiled potatoes — are mashed together. The resulting puree is not very appetizing-looking, but at least it's partly hidden under a fried egg, served with herring and pickles. As unusual as it sounds, the dish is having a revival — Labskaus is now served in fancy restaurants.

  • Smoked eel (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Warnecke)

    11 weird German foods

    Geräuchter Aal

    Between looking like a snake and having blood that is poisonous to humans before it's cooked, eel is not a fish that sounds appetizing to everyone. It's nevertheless found its way as a food into different cultures — and smoked eel is one of northern Germany's specialties.

  • Rollmops (Fotolia/LianeM)

    11 weird German foods

    Rollmops

    Pickled herring fillets, rolled onto a pickle: For people who hate fish, Rollmops are obviously a no-go, and not all Germans are passionate about them. However, the ready-to-eat vinegary bite remains a popular part of hangover breakfasts.

  • Milbenkäse (Imago/Steffen Schellhorn)

    11 weird German foods

    Milbenkäse

    Germany perhaps doesn't beat Asia in terms of culinary experimentation, but this one is bound to irk a few people: Milbenkäse means "mite cheese." Produced exclusively in the village of Würchwitz, the cheese is left in a wooden box with cheese mites for three months. The bugs eat the rind; the digestive liquid they ooze ferments the cheese. And then the cheese is eaten — with the living mites.

  • Senfpfannkuchen (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    11 weird German foods

    Senfpfannkuchen

    Finally, a little treat to wash down the mites. These donuts are known as "Pfannkuchen" (pancakes) in Germany. Although they are generally filled with jam, you might get one filled with mustard on special occasions, such as during Carnival or New Year's Eve — it's a traditional joke.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


  • A hedgehog made out of raw meat (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

    11 weird German foods

    Hackepeter or Mett

    We've all been warned by our parents not to eat raw meat, but the Germans have been doing it forever all the same. Even the EU warns against "Mett," or "Hackepeter" as it is called in some regions, a preparation of minced raw pork. Often sold on bread rolls, big plates of this are also a classic at buffets. A popular way to present the raw meat at receptions in the 1970s was shaped as a hedgehog.

  • Toast Hawaii (Imago/CHROMORANGE)

    11 weird German foods

    Toast Hawaii

    Another snack considered typical of West Germany in the 1950s is Toast Hawaii, a grilled open sandwich which combines toast, ham and pineapple, topped with processed cheese and a maraschino cherry. It was popularized by German TV cook Clemens Wilmenrod. In the 1960s, a Greek-Canadian restaurant owner pushed the concept to create the Hawaiian pizza, which divides public opinion to this day.

  • Blutwurst with bread (picture-alliance/dpa/CHROMORANGE)

    11 weird German foods

    Blutwurst

    Admittedly, Germany is not the only country to make blood sausages. But a peculiarity of the German Blutwurst is that it's used in dishes with colorful names, such as "Himmel und Erde" (Heaven and Earth), which combines it with apple sauce and mashed potatoes. Or even better is "Tote Oma" (Dead Grandma), where hot Blutwurst is smashed to bloody pieces and mixed with liverwurst and potatoes.

  • Saumagen (DW/G. Birkenstock)

    11 weird German foods

    Saumagen

    The name means "sow's stomach": The stomach of a pig is used as a casing for a stuffing of potatoes, carrots, pork and spices. It's a traditional dish from the Rhineland-Palatinate, the region that Helmut Kohl, German chancellor from 1982 to 1998, called home. He loved Saumagen, and it was served to many state guests, including Margaret Thatcher, Mikhail Gorbachev, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

  • Sülze (Colourbox)

    11 weird German foods

    Sülze

    It's known as brawn in the UK and head cheese in North America, but it has nothing to do with dairy products. It's rather a terrine that's made from the meat of a pig's or calf's head, and sometimes their tongue, feet or heart — set in aspic.

  • Handkäs mit Musik (imago/imagebroker/theissen)

    11 weird German foods

    Handkäs mit Musik

    It's a culinary specialty from the region of Hesse with an intriguing name: "Hand cheese with music." The cheese is small, translucent and has a pungent aroma that's perhaps not to everyone's taste. Yet the raw onions and vinegar that make up the "musical" notes of the dish make it simply addictive for those who are a bit more adventurous.

  • Labskaus (DW/G. Birkenstock)

    11 weird German foods

    Labskaus

    This culinary specialty from the north of Germany used to be a poor person's food: leftovers — corned beef, beets, onions, boiled potatoes — are mashed together. The resulting puree is not very appetizing-looking, but at least it's partly hidden under a fried egg, served with herring and pickles. As unusual as it sounds, the dish is having a revival — Labskaus is now served in fancy restaurants.

  • Smoked eel (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Warnecke)

    11 weird German foods

    Geräuchter Aal

    Between looking like a snake and having blood that is poisonous to humans before it's cooked, eel is not a fish that sounds appetizing to everyone. It's nevertheless found its way as a food into different cultures — and smoked eel is one of northern Germany's specialties.

  • Rollmops (Fotolia/LianeM)

    11 weird German foods

    Rollmops

    Pickled herring fillets, rolled onto a pickle: For people who hate fish, Rollmops are obviously a no-go, and not all Germans are passionate about them. However, the ready-to-eat vinegary bite remains a popular part of hangover breakfasts.

  • Milbenkäse (Imago/Steffen Schellhorn)

    11 weird German foods

    Milbenkäse

    Germany perhaps doesn't beat Asia in terms of culinary experimentation, but this one is bound to irk a few people: Milbenkäse means "mite cheese." Produced exclusively in the village of Würchwitz, the cheese is left in a wooden box with cheese mites for three months. The bugs eat the rind; the digestive liquid they ooze ferments the cheese. And then the cheese is eaten — with the living mites.

  • Senfpfannkuchen (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    11 weird German foods

    Senfpfannkuchen

    Finally, a little treat to wash down the mites. These donuts are known as "Pfannkuchen" (pancakes) in Germany. Although they are generally filled with jam, you might get one filled with mustard on special occasions, such as during Carnival or New Year's Eve — it's a traditional joke.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


The Old Low German word "Mett" was originally a general term for food. In modern English, it became the word "meat."

Nowadays in Germany, Mett refers to raw minced pork meat. It's also known as Hackepeter in Berlin.

The appetizing snack is still served on bread rolls in many German butcher's shops and bakeries — and it will forever keep amazing foreigners who haven't grown up it with it. 

From the 1950s to '70s, it was typical to serve a big plate of Mett at parties in the shape of a "Mettigel," the Mett hedgehog.

Read more: 10 things you won't find at a German grill party

The Mett Damon a meat sculpture depicting Matt Damon (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Naesert/S. Stache)

The "Mett Damon" depicts actor Matt Damon

Museum-worthy Mett creations

Even though the EU warns against eating raw meat, the party treat is actually making a comeback in some meat-lovers' circles, inspiring humorous creations such as "Kermett" the frog, "Mettallica" or "Mett Damon." There's even a very popular Facebook community called the Museum of Modern Mett.

There is arguably nothing that beats Hackepeter in terms of weird German foods, but the gallery above will introduce you to a few other unusual specialties, while the one below lists German foods that are tastier than they sound.

  • Kalter Hund (Copyright: tinadefortunata)

    German foods with funny names

    Kalter Hund (Cold dog)

    Dogs don't usually land on plates in Germany – except for dessert. At least figuratively speaking. Known as "Kalter Hund," or cold dog, this simple no-bake dessert is made by layering butter cookies and chocolate frosting. When it cools in the fridge, the surface is said to "sweat" like a dog's nose. But the form also resembles a mine trolley, which, in old miners' speak, was also called a dog.

  • Falscher Hase meat loaf (Copyright: dpa)

    German foods with funny names

    Falscher Hase (Mock hare)

    You can throw just about anything into a meatloaf – pork, beef, onions, even an egg. When it's all cooked up, with a bit of sauce on top and a side of potatoes, there's no way of telling exactly what is in it. Nicely patted into a baking dish, it might resemble a hare's back. But, particularly in difficult times like after World War II, it most likely contained less expensive meats.

  • Muckefuck (Copyright: Bilderbox)

    German foods with funny names

    Muckefuck

    Before you start letting your imagination run wild, Muckefuck is much more banal than it sounds, and refers to coffee substitutes made from barley malt or chicory. It is said that the word derives from "mocca faux," French for "fake coffee," as it was used during the Franco-Prussian War. However, we think that the name comes from the verbal response provoked by drinking the stuff.

  • Bienenstich (Copyright: Andrea Klinger - Fotolia)

    German foods with funny names

    Bienenstich (Bee sting)

    It's not known exactly why this treat – almond cake filled with vanilla pudding – is called Bee Sting. But according to one legend, the town of Linz wanted to attack the town of Andernach in the 15th century. Andernach bakers were collecting honey when the Linz soldiers approached and threw bee hives at them, forcing them to retreat. Andernach residents reportedly celebrated by baking this cake.

  • Maultasche (Copyright: dpa)

    German foods with funny names

    Maultaschen (Feedbag)

    In the southern region of Swabia, the faithful observe Maundy Thursday and Good Friday by not eating meat. Hungry Swabians, however, came up with a way to secretly still their Easter appetites by hiding the meat inside dough. The origin of the name is unclear. Perhaps they were first eaten in Maulbronn. But we prefer the theory that they simply resemble a Maultasche, or feedbag.

  • Himmel un Ääd (cc-by-sa/L.Richarz)

    German foods with funny names

    Himmel un Ääd (Heaven and Earth)

    Blood sausage doesn't often come to mind when thinking of heaven, but it's an crucial part of the German dish called Heaven and Earth, which also includes fried onions, mashed potatoes and apple sauce. Though blood sausage is the key ingredient, the name stems from the apples, which come from the heavens (well, very tall trees), and the potatoes from the earth. Ääd is dialect for Erde (Earth).

  • Armer Ritter (Copyright: Fotolia/Jérôme Rommé)

    German foods with funny names

    Armer Ritter (Poor knight)

    What Americans know as French toast has a much more romantic name in German: Poor Knight. To prepare it, simply take day-old white bread, dunk it in a mixture of milk, egg, sugar and vanilla, and fry it in a pan. The dish has been around for many years and got its name during the Middle Ages, when the wealthy ate meat and the poor could only afford bread.

  • Halver Hahn (Imago)

    German foods with funny names

    Halver Hahn (Halver rooster)

    If you order a Halver Hahn in the Rhineland, don't expect to get anything that used to fly. Rather, it's a rye bread roll with Gouda cheese and butter, often served as a snack in local pubs. Most of the various legends behind the name have to do with acoustic misunderstandings and anecdotes of mistaken dining orders.

  • Beamtenstippe

    German foods with funny names

    Beamtenstippe (Public servants' dip)

    Taken from the verb "stippen" - "to dip" in Berlin dialect - a Beamtenstippe is the sauce served with dry potatoes to spiff them up a bit. Originally it was a poor man's dish, since lower-ranked public servants weren't particularly wealthy, and could include all kinds of leftovers.

  • Spaghettieis (Copyright: ExQuisine)

    German foods with funny names

    Spaghettieis (Spaghetti ice cream)

    Noodles in your ice cream may sound disgusting, but spaghetti ice cream is one of Germany's popular summer treats. But don't worry: No pasta is actually used. Instead, vanilla ice cream is put through a press to create long, noodle-like strands. Whipped cream, strawberry sauce (for tomato sauce), and white chocolate sprinkles (for Parmesan cheese) are dalloped on top to complete the illusion.

    Author: Kate Müser


DW recommends

How to eat breakfast like a Weltmeister in Germany

Germans certainly don't skimp on breakfast - especially not on the weekend - and bread is the most important ingredient. DW's Kate Müser finds out what else you'll find on a German breakfast table. (11.10.2017)  

10 things you won't find at a German grill party

Want to grill like a German? Then bury your clichés. Germans probably don't throw BBQ parties like you think they do. Here are 10 things to stay clear of when throwing the perfect German grill party. (02.08.2017)  

The best unpronounceable German words

German is known for its long, hard-to-pronounce words. Join Meet the Germans presenter Kate Müser as she tracks down native speakers to help with the pronunciation of some of German's best tongue twisters. (27.09.2017)  

11 weird German foods

Raw minced pork for breakfast anyone? Here are some unusual foods you can find in Germany, but it may take some time for you to stomach them. (15.11.2017)  

German foods with funny names

You can argue about just how tasty German cuisine is. But these dishes have such quirky names, you just have to sink your teeth into them. Here's a look at our favorite 10 unusually named dishes. (04.10.2017)  

Related content

Deutschland - Schultüte

Why Germans give their kids paper cones on the first day of school 15.08.2018

Starting elementary school is a big deal in Germany. It's a rite of passage - almost like graduation or a wedding. Parents invest lots to shower their first-grader with gifts. But what's with the obligatory paper cone?

Euromaxx Knoedel, Tiroler Tris

Tyrolean Trio: a dumpling dish from Italy 24.08.2018

Tyrolean Trio: a "triple" dumpling dish from Italy. It's made with spinach dumplings, cheese dumplings, and stuffed pasta. It started out as a leftover dish -- and now it's become a classic of South Tyrolean cuisine. 

Erdbeerkuchen

What Germans eat in the summer 12.07.2018

Germans don't eat sausage, sauerkraut and potatoes all the time. Here are some of the lighter dishes they'll typically prepare during the summer. (You can still expect a few sausages and potatoes, though.)

Advertisement

Kino

Filmplakat Gundermann (Pandora Film)

Brilliant Biopic: Dresen’s "Gundermann"

Gerhard "Gundi" Gundermann: singer-songwriter, backhoe operator, communist. Someone who wanted to make the GDR a better place, but who ultimately got entangled in the state security’s spy system. A barnstorming portrait by director Andreas Dresen. 

News

British author V.S. Naipaul

Nobel Prize-winning author V. S. Naipaul dies at 85

V.S. Naipaul, the Nobel Prize-winning British author who analyzed postcolonialism, has died in London. The Trinidad-born son of an Indian civil servant and Oxford graduate wrote the best-seller A House for Mr. Biswas. 

Music

2018 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images/M. Eisman)

Power women rule at the MTV Awards

Camila Cabello and Cardi B were the big winners at the MTV Music Awards. But an old friend stole the show, and she was celebrated by the audience like a pioneer: J.Lo is back. 

Arts.21

Die Tanz Kompanie STREB mit ihrer Show SEA (Singular Extreme Actions) (Ralph Alswang)

Tanz im August: Exquisite fusion

Berlin's international contemporary dance festival pushes the edge of the envelope in 2018, pairing ballet with impressive stunts – as daring dancers and muscular acrobats cheat gravity on stage. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel Call of Duty WWII (Sledgehammer Games)

Video games set in Germany

With the Gamescom underway in Cologne through August 25, here's an exploration of video games set in Germany. There aren't that many.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  