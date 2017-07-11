Tasmanian devils reintroduced to mainland Australia continue to breed

Nine Tasmanian devil joeys have been discovered in the pouches of their mothers in mainland Australia, the animal welfare organization Aussie Ark said on Friday.

The organization, which is focused on saving the devil from extinction, also expects that number to rise in the coming weeks, curator Kelly Davis said.

Tasmanian devils died out in mainland Australia after the arrival of dingoes — a species of wild dog — and were restricted to the island of Tasmania.

Their numbers suffered an additional blow on the island — located 240 kilometers (150 miles) to the south of Australia — from a contagious form of cancer known as Devil Facial Tumor Disease, which has killed around 90% of the population since it was first recorded in 1996.

Facial cancer threatens Tasmanian devils Poor devil Normally, cancer cells just spread within the body. But the type of cancer attacking the Tasmanian devil (Sarcophilus harrisii) is actually contagious — but only within the species itself. Humans and other species are immune. The cancer, known as devil facial tumor disease (DFTD), was discovered around 20 years ago in northeast Tasmania.

Facial cancer threatens Tasmanian devils A painful death Tasmanian devils who are affected by DFTD are left horribly disfigured. Many die in agony — usually from starvation as they can no longer eat due to the ulcers in their mouth and throat. When the disease was discovered, there were around 200,000 Tasmanian devils in Tasmania. This population has since fallen by 90%.

Facial cancer threatens Tasmanian devils A peaceful species (yes, really) Tasmanian devils have lived in Tasmania for over 600 years. Contrary to their name, they are actually quite peaceful and social. They get their bad reputation from their extremely loud and somewhat disturbing screech. At the beginning of the 19th century the British colonialists feared Tasmanian devils and set out traps and poison.

Facial cancer threatens Tasmanian devils Living space is becoming scarce Tasmanian devils are mostly nocturnal and solitary and avoid confrontation when possible. When they do eat, however, they do so in packs like vultures — fulfilling an ecological function in Tasmania. The devils can be found both on the coast and in wooded areas. Like many other species, the Tasmanian devils' habitat is under threat, pushing them into urban areas where they can be hit by cars.

Facial cancer threatens Tasmanian devils Can stress cause cancer? Androo Kelly takes care of Tasmanian devils in Trowunna Park. He believes DFTD developed as a result of changing environmental conditions. A prolonged drought meant there were fewer animals for the devils to prey on, leading to stress which in turn weakened their immune systems. Artificially-infected devils who were not in distress did not become ill or develop tumor cells.

Facial cancer threatens Tasmanian devils Research and release Wildlife parks such as Trowunna and Devils@Cradle are dedicated to rearing healthy Tasmanian devils and successfully releasing them into the wild as part of the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program. There are also breeding programs in zoos on mainland Australia. Today, about 800 Tasmanian devils live in captivity to help sustain the healthy population.

Facial cancer threatens Tasmanian devils A genetic response to tumor cells? Scientists are currently working on a vaccine. Or maybe the animals will be able to save themselves. As early as 2016, researchers found genetic traits among several populations that give them resistance to the contagious tumor. This genetic research could also help fight cancer in humans one day, according to a recent 2020 study. Author: Michael Marek



Roughly 3,000 years since the devils disappeared from mainland Australia

Nevertheless, the world's largest carnivorous marsupial is continuing its comeback on the mainland, some 3,000 years after they died out there.

In 2020, Aussie Ark released 28 Tasmanian devils in a sanctuary north of Sydney as part of a push to repopulate the species decimated by the facial tumor disease. Breeding in the wild was confirmed last year for the first time, making this season especially critical.

"There is something incredibly special about checking devil pouches every year. Nothing beats peeking into the mother's pouch and seeing that tiny pink joey," Davis said. "It's even more special out here in the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary, where we know they are living completely wild, without human intervention."

The devils have sharp teeth and strong, muscular jaws that can deliver a powerful bite

The famously feisty mammals have a coat of coarse brown or black fur and a stocky profile that makes them appear like a baby bear. Most have a white patch on their chest and light spots on their sides or rear end. They have long front legs and shorter rear legs, giving them a lumbering gait.

The devil can reach 30 inches (76 cms) in length and weigh up to 26 pounds (11.8 kgs), although its size will vary widely depending on where it lives and the availability of food. They have sharp teeth and strong, muscular jaws that can deliver a powerful bite.

jsi/msh (dpa)