Tanzania's economy strives to grow in the face of challenges

Tanzania has successfully grown its agricultural sector from $64 million to $779 million, with growth expected to reach $3 billion by 2025. Despite this, Tanzania faces the possibility of climate change disrupting its agricultural ambitions.
In Tanzania, 70% of the population depends on agriculture. Tanzania has diverse climate and geographical regions. The country produces a large volume and wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Despite its great success, Tanzania is struggling with climate change.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan wants to help her country combat the problem. To stop climate change, she's counting on steps like reforestation and green energy.
Tanzania’s economy has been growing steadily for the past 10 years. The country’s main exports are tobacco, coffee, cashew nuts and cotton. However, the effects of corruption slow down development.