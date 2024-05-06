Tanzania: Using donkeys to deliver water in Dar es Salaam

SocietyAfricaTanzania: Using donkeys to deliver water in Dar es Salaam To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyAfricaNaomi Achieng' Jasseda | George Okach06/05/2024June 5, 2024An acute water shortage in Tanzania's economic capital is pushing communities to their limits. In response, some residents rely on donkeys to transport clean water from distant wells, providing a crucial lifeline.https://p.dw.com/p/4fxDLAdvertisement