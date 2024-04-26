  1. Skip to content
SocietyTanzania

Tanzania union going strong: Tanganyika and Zanzibar turn 60

Michael Nyantakyi Oti
April 26, 2024

On April 26, 1964, the African nations of Tanganyika and Zanzibar merged to form Tanzania. Despite initial challenges, the union remains steadfast. On their 60th anniversary, here's an overview of how they started and how they're doing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fBho
