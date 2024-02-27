  1. Skip to content
Unimaginable brutality of German conquest in East Africa

February 27, 2024

As Germany's imperial forces asserted control over colonial claims in East Africa, scorched earth, public hangings and systematic plunder followed. But fierce resistance came from leaders like WaHehe Chief Mkwawa, Mangi Meli and the Maji Maji war.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cP30
