  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Israel
Joe Biden
US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021
The Kabul airport remained crowded as Afghans tried to evacuate with Americans exiting in August 2021Image: Wakil KOHSAR/AFP
PoliticsAfghanistan

Taliban kill IS militant behind Kabul airport attack

3 hours ago

Thirteen American soldiers and scores of Afghan civilians were killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport as the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QYXm

The suspected mastermind behind the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport during the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan was killed by the Taliban earlier this month, US officials said on Wednesday.

The suicide attack targeted Kabul airport's Abbey Gate on August 26, 2021, which was crowded with people desperately trying to flee the city after the Taliban seized control.

Around 170 Afghans and 13 American troops were killed.

"He was a key ISIS-K official directly involved in plotting operations like Abbey Gate, and now is no longer able to plot or conduct attacks," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, referring to IS-K, which is the Afghan affiliate of the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) group.

Karzai: 'We'll be back on our feet'

US informs families of service members

Over the weekend, the US military began to inform families of the 13 US military personnel who were killed at the airport.

Darin Hoover, the father of one of the Marines killed, told the Associated Press news agency that the death of the leader of the IS cell brought little comfort.

"Whatever happens, it's not going to bring Taylor back and I understand that," the father of Staff Sergeant Darin Taylor Hoover said.

"About the only thing his mom and I can do now is be an advocate for him. All we want is the truth. And we're not getting it. That's the frustrating part," Darin Hoover added.

He said he and his wife have spent the past year and a half grieving their son's death and praying for accountability from the Biden administration for the handling of the withdrawal.

US officials did not disclose the name of the leader of the cell either publicly or even to family members, according to relatives AP spoke to, given the sensitivity of the circumstances of the militant's death.

The officials said the militant was killed during a series of battles early this month in southern Afghanistan between the Taliban and the IS-K.

US intelligence then confirmed with "high confidence" that the head of the terror cell had been killed in recent days, according to senior Biden administration officials.

The US acted in a 'dishonorable way'

US played no role in killing of the militant

The AP reported that several officials told the news agency that the US played no role in the killing of the militant and did not coordinate with the Taliban.

But the administration officials said they learned about the operation through "over-the-horizon capability," or counterterrorism capability that allows the US to identify and suppress threats from afar without having boots on the ground.

President Biden has repeatedly touted the capability as one that allows authorities to monitor any threats to America.

Afghans running alongside an American plane about to take off
A searing image of the time showed Afghans running alongside an American plane about to take offImage: AP Photo/picture alliance

Chaotic withdrawal after over 20 years of war

The Taliban and IS-K have fought each other in the past, but the worry was whether Afghanistan — after the Taliban takeover — would become a safe haven for extremists to attack the US or other countries.

The Biden administration has been severely criticized for its chaotic withdrawal from Kabul in 2021, as it attempted to evacuate Americans and Afghans who supported the war effort for 20 years.

Earlier this month, the White House in a review of the withdrawal process, defended Biden's decision to evacuate all troops.

It did however admit there had been massive intelligence failure in not predicting a rapid Taliban victory in the country.

rm/kb (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Women in Afghanistan reach for bread donations in Kabul in August 2022

What's Afghanistan's future under the Taliban?

What's Afghanistan's future under the Taliban?

In an exclusive interview with DW's Conflict Zone, Afghan former minister Hasina Safi criticized the international community for the "inconsiderate" and "very hasty" withdrawal from Afghanistan.
PoliticsSeptember 21, 202226:05 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Many Israeli flags, a small drawing of Edvard Munch's "The Scream" on a placard in the middle

Israel: From a dream to a present shaken to the core

Politics11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People gather in front of a chartered bus with their luggage

Nigeria struggles to evacuate students in Sudan

Nigeria struggles to evacuate students in Sudan

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A man held captive in a cage

Southeast Asia: How to combat a human trafficking crisis

Southeast Asia: How to combat a human trafficking crisis

Crime14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Man standing on bridge overlooking nuclear power plant Isar 2

What now for Germany's remaining nuclear waste?

What now for Germany's remaining nuclear waste?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Made in Germany | Almeria

The price of Spain’s cheap produce

The price of Spain’s cheap produce

Business14 hours ago05:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A man with a Saudi head cover passes the ground before an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

SoccerApril 22, 202304:49 min
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden, man stands in front of a US flag.

USA: Has Joe Biden kept his campaign promises?

USA: Has Joe Biden kept his campaign promises?

Politics11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Two wrestlers in the sand, one upside down, while a referee and the crowd look on

Indigenous Olympics: Celebrating cultural heritage and strength

Indigenous Olympics: Celebrating cultural heritage and strength

SportsApril 24, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage