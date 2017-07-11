Afghanistan: Taliban celebrate anniversary of US withdrawal

The Taliban celebrated on Wednesday the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's de facto rulers commemorated the withdrawal and their capture of Kabul with victory chants and a parade that showcased equipment left behind by international forces.

Foreign media outlets were not given access to the event.

'Freedom Day'

A Taliban government spokesperson wished Afghans a happy "Freedom Day" on Twitter.

In a separate statement, the government said the day marked "the country's freedom from American occupation."

"So many mujahideen have been wounded (over the years), so many children became orphans and so many women have become widows."

Groups of Taliban fighters marched as helicopters flew by, state television footage showed.

Taliban fighters paraded in Kabul as part of the celebrations

Military vehicles seized in the war or left behind during the 2021 withdrawal were paraded as part of the celebrations. On Tuesday night, Kabul's skies were lit up by fireworks.

Banners celebrating victories against the US, Soviet Union and Britain were also flown in the Afghan capital. Soviet troops left Afghanistan in 1989 following a nine-year conflict, while the British Empire fought three wars in Afghanistan in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Taliban seek international recognition

On the day of the anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led forces, the Taliban government reiterated its demands to be recognized as Afghanistan's legitimate government.

"The experience of the past 20 years can be a good guide ... Any kind of pressure and threats on Afghanistan's people in the last 20 years has failed and just increased the crisis," the Taliban said in a statement.

The movement asserted in the statement that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the official name of the Taliban-run state, is the "legitimate government of the country and the representative of the brave Afghan nation."

The Taliban called on the international community to allow for an independent Islamic government in Afghanistan which would have "positive interaction with the world."

The international community has pressed the Taliban on human rights, including on the right of girls to education. In the year since they seized power, the Taliban have shut girls' secondary schools in many parts of the country and blocked women from many government jobs.

The departure of US forces on August 31, 2021 marked the end of Washington's longest war. Some 66,000 Afghan troops and 48,000 civilians were killed during the two decades-long conflict, as well as over 2,400 US soldiers.

