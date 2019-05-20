 Tajikistan: 17 killed in border outpost attack | News | DW | 06.11.2019

News

Tajikistan: 17 killed in border outpost attack

Twenty masked gunmen launched a failed attack on a Tajik outpost on the border with Uzbekistan. The rare attack was quashed when border forces launched a counter operation and killed most of the raiders.

Servicemen of Tajikistan's Panj Border Service detachment at the Somon border outpost ahead of patrolling the Tajik-Afghan border

At least 17 people were killed in an overnight raid by armed men on an outpost at the border between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Tajik authorities said on Wednesday.

"An armed group of 20 unknown masked individuals attacked a border outpost … using firearms," said Tajikistan's national security committee, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Tajikistan's border forces said the assailants were members of the "Islamic State" militant group in Afghanistan.

More to follow…

Read more: Tajikistan regime targeting families of political activists

ls/aw (Reuters, AFP)

