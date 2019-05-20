Tajikistan: 17 killed in border outpost attack

At least 17 people were killed in an overnight raid by armed men on an outpost at the border between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Tajik authorities said on Wednesday.

"An armed group of 20 unknown masked individuals attacked a border outpost … using firearms," said Tajikistan's national security committee, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Tajikistan's border forces said the assailants were members of the "Islamic State" militant group in Afghanistan.

More to follow…

