  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
European Union (EU)
Morocco earthquake
ConflictsTaiwan

Taiwan records scores of Chinese warplanes near island

September 14, 2023

The defense ministry in Taipei reported dozens of Chinese jets and 10 naval ships near Taiwan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WJOD
Warplanes of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct operations during joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island, Aug. 7, 2022.
Taiwan had cautioned that China was stepping up "gray zone" activities around the island.Image: Gong Yulong/Xinhua/Xinhua News Agency/picture alliance

Taiwan's Defense Ministry on Thursday said that it has detected 68 Chinese warplanes and 10 navy vessels around its shores in 24 hours.

Earlier this week, Taiwan had cautioned that China was stepping up "gray zone" activities around the island.

How intense was the Chinese activity?

As of 6 a.m. local time on Thursday, 40 of the detected aircraft — which included fighter jets and a drone — crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the self-ruled island's southwestern and southeastern air space, the ministry said.

Taiwanese authorities tasked combat air patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities, the ministry said.

Taipei had previously said that some of those planes and warships were heading to an unspecified area of the Western Pacific to "conduct joint sea and air training" with China's Shandong aircraft carrier.

Island authorities regularly report such actions by Chinese forces, but this time the number of planes was relatively high compared with previous events.

Is Taiwan living on borrowed time?

Taiwan has accused Beijing of seeking to stir regional tensions and put pressure on the territory that China claims as its own, while avoiding an all-out conflict.

While Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, China regards the self-ruled democracy part of its territory and has not ruled out the possibility of taking it back by force one day.

dvv/rc (AFP, dpa)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kim Jong Un shaking hands with Vladimir Putin

Putin accepts Kim Jong Un's invitation to visit North Korea

PoliticsSeptember 14, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People carry livestock animals they bought from the animal market on their lap at motorcycles in Kiamaiko district of Nairobi

Kenyans take stock after a year of President Ruto

Kenyans take stock after a year of President Ruto

PoliticsSeptember 13, 202303:27 min
More from Africa

Asia

Juliana, an eight-year-old suffering from malnutrition, lies on a bed at the Aceh General Hospital

Indonesia battles childhood stunting

Indonesia battles childhood stunting

HealthSeptember 13, 202302:46 min
More from Asia

Germany

A protest camp in Cologne, Germany, to call attention to the Taliban's rights abuses in Afghanistan

Germany: Activist on hunger strike for Afghan women's rights

Germany: Activist on hunger strike for Afghan women's rights

ConflictsSeptember 13, 202302:01 min
More from Germany

Europe

Ships, buildings and cranes at Ukraine's Odesa Port

The Black Sea's role in Russia's war on Ukraine

The Black Sea's role in Russia's war on Ukraine

PoliticsSeptember 14, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins hands with US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

PoliticsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A white coral reef seen underwater, backlit by lights held by a scuba diver

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

ClimateSeptember 13, 202302:29 min
More from North America

Latin America

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage