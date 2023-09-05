  1. Skip to content
Taiwan president goes to Eswatini amid pressure from Beijing

September 5, 2023

Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, is the only African state recognizing Taiwan as an independent country. China has been upping diplomatic pressure on Taipei's allies since Tsai Ing-wen became the island's president in 2016.

Taiwan's president gives address on seventh anniversary of her administration
President Tsai Ing-wen is scheduled to attend the independence day celebrations of EswatiniImage: Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout/REUTERS

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday embarked on a four-day trip to Eswatini, Taiwan's sole African diplomatic ally, amidst increased tension with China.

"Eswatini has always stood up to firmly support Taiwan, giving us confidence and strength," she said in her departure speech.

"Taiwan will not stop its steps going global and will continue to move forward more firmly and confidently to let the world see Taiwan as a steady force for good."

Taiwan, which China sees as part of its territory, has maintained diplomatic ties with the African nation for the last 55 years. During her visit, Tsai is scheduled to attend the African nation's Independence Day celebrations and meet with King Mswati III. She will also visit a local hospital and Taiwan-funded projects in Eswatini. 

Taiwan has extended significant aid to the southern African nation, including providing antiviral medication in 2021 to assist the king of the absolute monarchy in his recovery from COVID-19.

China pushing to isolate Taiwan

Since Tsai's 2016 election, China has pressured nations to switch their recognition from Taiwan to Beijing, reducing Taiwan's allies to 13.

The most recent shift was Honduras in March. The ongoing disagreement stems from China's assertion of the "One China" principle, viewing Taiwan as part of its territory. Meanwhile, Tsai's party considers Taiwan independent.

China has also escalated military activities around Taiwan and reacted to its diplomatic engagements, reflecting deteriorating relations since Tsai's term began.

In April, China conducted maneuvers  simulating the island's encirclement following Tsai's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

When Tsai's African visit was announced last month, Taiwan reported detecting 22 Chinese warplanes near the island, accompanied by five warships.

China condemns Taiwan VP's US stopover: James Chater reports

