  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit in Japan
Greece votes
Taiwan's president gives address on seventh anniversary of her administration
Taiwan's leader has pledged to preserve the status quo in cross-strait relations with mainland China Image: Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout/REUTERS
ConflictsTaiwan

Taiwan's President Tsai says 'war not an option'

36 minutes ago

On the seventh anniversary of her presidential term, President Tsai Ing-wen said she would maintain peace amid rising tensions with China. Taiwan is headed for a presidential election next year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RbEQ

President Tsai Ing-wen made a firm commitment Saturday to uphold the current state of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, amid rising tensions with China.

"In the face of China's civil attacks and military threats, the people of Taiwan are calm and not aggressive, rational and not provocative," she said during a speech in the presidential office in Taipei, commemorating her seventh year in office.

"War is not an option, and neither party can unilaterally change the status quo in a non-peaceful manner," she added. 

Taiwan a 'responsible risk manager' amid Chinese pressure 

Tsai asserted that Taiwan would neither provoke nor succumb to Chinese pressure. She said that during her tenure, residents have shown the world "Taiwan's determination to defend itself."

"Although Taiwan is surrounded by risks, it is by no means a risk maker. We are a responsible risk manager and Taiwan will stand together with democratic countries and communities around the world to jointly defuse the risks," Tsai said. 

Tensions remain high between China and Taiwan

The Chinese government has been intensifying its military pressure on the democratically governed island, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, who are gathered for a summit in Hiroshima, Japan, expressed their commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the Taiwan issue, as per a statement by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Tsai revealed that Taiwan officials are currently in discussions with US President Joe Biden's administration regarding $500 million (€461 million) worth of weapons aid, which aims to address delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She underscored the global significance of Taiwan's supply chain, which plays a crucial role in producing advanced semiconductor chips, and vowed to retain the nation's leading-edge chip technologies and research and development centers.

Taiwan, the semiconductor superpower

Taiwan gearing up for hot presidential race

Ahead of a key presidential election scheduled for January 2024, Taiwan is bracing itself for further aggression actions from China, with cross-strait relations at the top of the campaign agenda. Due to term limits, Tsai will not be standing for reelection. 

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih, representing Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party in the election, stated on Saturday that the choice facing Taiwan under Tsai's leadership is between "peace and war." He pledged to preserve regional stability through "dialogue and exchanges."

In response, Tsai emphasized that all political parties in Taiwan should reach a consensus on maintaining peace and cautioned against exploiting the fear of war for electoral gains. Taiwan Vice President William Lai, from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, will be running in the presidential election against Hou.

tg/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Shadowy human shapes against a Communist Party flag

China says Taiwan publisher under 'security investigation'

China says Taiwan publisher under 'security investigation'

A Taiwanese publisher detained in China is suspected of committing national security crimes, Chinese officials say. Beijing has been stepping up pressure on the self-ruled island, which it considers its own.
PoliticsApril 26, 2023
external

Chinese Military Exercise Targets Taiwan

Chinese Military Exercise Targets Taiwan

As China ends its three day military exercises around Taiwan, French President Emmanuel Macron says Europe should stay out of any conflict between Beijing and Washington. Bradley Bowman from the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies tells Brent Goff that Macron’s statements are deeply disappointing and short sighted.
PoliticsApril 11, 202307:04 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President of the European Council Charles Michel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Hiroshima, Japan

G7 nations unveil new sanctions against Russia

Conflicts22 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A boy with a fishnet standing on the oil-stained bank of a creek near Goi, Ogoniland, Nigeria

Nigeria needs $12 billion to clean up oil spills

Nigeria needs $12 billion to clean up oil spills

Nature and Environment16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

North Korean soldiers stand guard at the Demilitarized Zone

Germany's Scholz to make brief, symbolic visit to S. Korea

Germany's Scholz to make brief, symbolic visit to S. Korea

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A close up of a German soldier and his equipment

Germany: Defense minister battles Bundeswehr bureaucracy

Germany: Defense minister battles Bundeswehr bureaucracy

PoliticsMay 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters on Syntagma Square carry Greek flags and signs reading 'Oxi' (No) in opposition to the austerity demands made by the country's international creditors, Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015

What have been some of Greece's biggest election promises?

What have been some of Greece's biggest election promises?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A design plan for futuristic mirror-encased skyscrapers in a red dessert

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

PoliticsMay 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

Conflicts20 hours ago02:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

CatastropheMay 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage