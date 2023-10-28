Taiwan holds Asia's largest Pride after gay rights milestone

Vice President Lai Ching-te became the highest-ranking official to join the march, which is in its 21st iteration this year. Taiwan is home to a thriving LGBTQ community.

Around 180,000 people marked in Taipei on Saturday for Asia's largest Pride parade.

Taiwan Pride took place months after adoption rights were extended to same-sex couples in the country, which is at the forefront of LGBTQ rights in Asia.

Drag queens and go-go dancers were among the throngs of people celebrating the occasion on the streets of downtown Taipei.

Taiwan is home to a thriving LGBTQ community, and the event also attracted people from around the region and beyond.

"Under the umbrella of Taiwan's democracy and freedom, we learn to accept everyone's characteristics and respect everyone's differences," President Tsai Ing-wen wrote on Facebook.

Top politician voices support

Vice President Lai Ching-te becoming the most senior government leader ever to join the pride march, which marked its 21st iteration this year.

Lai and Tsai, both of the center-left Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), championed marriage equality in 2019.

"On this road the DPP has always been together with everyone," he said.

"Equal marriage is not the end — it's the starting point for diversity. I will stand steadfast on this path."

Lai is running for president at the next election and was the only candidate to attend the parade.

