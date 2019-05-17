Taiwan holds Asia's first gay wedding

A week after lawmakers took the historic step of legalizing gay marriage, the first same-sex couples have tied the knot in Taiwan.
The first legal gay weddings in Asia took place in Taiwan on Friday.
The island made history last week as the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex unions. Hundreds of couples are expected to register their marriage on the day the new law came into effect.
Among those tying the knot on Friday were social worker Huang Mei-yu and her partner You Ya-ting. "It's belated, but I'm still happy we can offically get married in this lifetime," Huang told AFP news agency after signing her marriage certificate.
Deep divisions
Taiwan is at the vanguard of the burgeoning gay rights movement in Asia, despite staunch conservative opposition. Taipei hosts by far Asia's largest gay pride parade. But the issue of LGBT rights has polarized society.
Conservative and religious groups mobilized in recent months and comfortably won a series of referendums last November in which voters rejected defining marriage as anything other than a union between a man and a woman.
The new gay marriage law passed by parliament also places restrictions not faced by heterosexual couples. Same-sex couples can currently only adopt their partners' biological children and can only wed foreigners from countries where gay marriage is also recognized.
sri/rt (AFP, dpa)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The government of Taiwan has survived a last-ditch attempt by conservatives to water down landmark legislation to legalize same-sex marriage. The issue has highlighted bitter divisions on the island. (17.05.2019)