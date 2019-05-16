Taiwan parliament approves gay marriage bill

Lawmakers in Taiwan on Friday voted in favor of a law permitting "exclusive permanent unions" for same-sex couples and to allow them to apply for a "marriage registration" with government agencies.

Taiwan is the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

The country's top court ruled in 2017 that preventing same-sex couples from getting married was unconstitutional. It gave the government two years to introduce appropriate legislation or see a marriage equality law enacted automatically.

Divisive vote

Parliament had a deadline of May 24 to pass a law.

Conservatives tried to remove references to marriage, proposing instead same-sex unions under another name.

Voting was accompanied by the presence of hundreds of gay rights supporters near the parliament.

Friday's vote comes as the gay rights movement in Asia gains momentum

Friday is also the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

Conservative opposition

Conservative groups said the approval did not reflect the will of the people.

"The will of some 7 million people in the referendum has been trampled," one group, the Coalition for the Happiness of

Our Next Generation said in a statement. "The massive public will strike back in 2020."

Taiwanese voters last year rejected same-sex marriage in a series of referendums.



What does the law mean? Friday's vote gives same-sex couples full marriage rights under law, including in matters such as taxation, insurance and child custody.

