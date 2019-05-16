 Taiwan parliament approves gay marriage bill | News | DW | 17.05.2019

News

Taiwan parliament approves gay marriage bill

The government of Taiwan has survived a last-ditch attempt by conservatives to water down landmark legislation to legalize same-sex marriage. The issue has highlighted bitter divisions on the island.

A same sex couple cut a cake during a mass wedding party

Lawmakers in Taiwan on Friday voted in favor of a law permitting "exclusive permanent unions" for same-sex couples and to allow them to apply for a "marriage registration" with government agencies. 

Taiwan is the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

The country's top court ruled in 2017 that preventing same-sex couples from getting married was unconstitutional. It gave the government two years to introduce appropriate legislation or see a marriage equality law enacted automatically. 

Divisive vote

  • Parliament had a deadline of May 24 to pass a law.
  • Conservatives tried to remove references to marriage, proposing instead same-sex unions under another name. 
  • Voting was accompanied by the presence of hundreds of gay rights supporters near the parliament.
  • Friday's vote comes as the gay rights movement in Asia gains momentum
  • Friday is also the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

Conservative opposition

Conservative groups said the approval did not reflect the will of the people.

"The will of some 7 million people in the referendum has been trampled," one group, the Coalition for the Happiness of
Our Next Generation said in a statement. "The massive public will strike back in 2020."

Taiwanese voters last year rejected same-sex marriage in a series of referendums.

What does the law mean? Friday's vote gives same-sex couples full marriage rights under law, including in matters such as taxation, insurance and child custody.

tj/rt (dpa, AFP)

