Taiwan parliament approves gay marriage bill

The government of Taiwan has survived a last-ditch attempt by conservatives to water down landmark legislation to legalize same-sex marriage. The issue has highlighted bitter divisions on the island.
Lawmakers in Taiwan on Friday voted in favor of a law permitting "exclusive permanent unions" for same-sex couples and to allow them to apply for a "marriage registration" with government agencies.
Taiwan is the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.
The country's top court ruled in 2017 that preventing same-sex couples from getting married was unconstitutional. It gave the government two years to introduce appropriate legislation or see a marriage equality law enacted automatically.
Divisive vote
Conservative opposition
Conservative groups said the approval did not reflect the will of the people.
"The will of some 7 million people in the referendum has been trampled," one group, the Coalition for the Happiness of
Our Next Generation said in a statement. "The massive public will strike back in 2020."
Taiwanese voters last year rejected same-sex marriage in a series of referendums.
What does the law mean? Friday's vote gives same-sex couples full marriage rights under law, including in matters such as taxation, insurance and child custody.
tj/rt (dpa, AFP)
