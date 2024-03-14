Taiwan, China launch rescue mission after boat capsizes

The Taiwan coast guard said it joined a rescue mission at China's request after a fishing vessel capsized near the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands, which lie very close to mainland China.

The islands are controlled by Taiwan but lie very close to mainland China.

Authorities on both sides sent the rescue boats after a Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the early hours, the Taiwan coast guard said in a statement.

The statement said two bodies had been retrieved and two people had been rescued. It said two others were still missing.

What do we know about the rescue mission?

The boat capsized around 6 a.m. Thursday (2200 GMT Wednesday) 1.07 nautical miles southwest of the Dongding islet of the Kinmen Islands.

Coast guard chief Chou Mei-wu told a parliamentary committee the boats were sent after Chinese authorities sought help. He added that such requests were common, with 119 people rescued in such efforts in recent years.

"The waters are narrow around the Kinmen-Xiamen (area) and cooperation between Taiwan and China is very important," he said, referring to the cities that face each other across the strait.

Taiwan contributed with four coast guard vessels, whereas Beijing sent six, Taiwan's coast guard said.

China considers Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, as part of its territory. Beijing has stepped up military activities nearby in recent years, with almost daily incursions into air defense identification zones.

