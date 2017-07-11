Taiwan: Baltic lawmakers meet with President Tsai Ing-wen

A delegation of 10 lawmakers from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday as part of an international forum this week aimed at expanding Taiwan's international partnerships with democracies.

The lawmakers arrived Sunday Taiwan to attend the "Open Parliament Forum" hosted by Taiwan's foreign ministry, which is due to start on Thursday.

"Taiwan and the Baltic nations share similar experiences of breaking free of authoritarian rule and fighting for freedom. The democracy we enjoy today was hard earned," said Tsai.

Only 14 countries, and the Vatican, currently have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Beijing claims the self-governed island as Chinese territory and firmly opposes any attempts at formal international recognition.

Lithuania moves closer to Taipei, irks China

"Lithuanian government policy toward Taiwan has a wide support in our society. A long-term stable and efficient cooperation is possible precisely because our societies are based on the same principles of democracy, human rights and rule of law," said Lithuanian lawmaker Matas Maldeikis, who chairs the Lithuanian parliament's "Taiwan Friendship Group."

"Preserving freedom and rule-based international order is a vital interest for both Taiwan and Lithuania," Maldeikis added.

Earlier this month, a diplomatic row between China and Lithuania was sparked after Taiwan opened a representative office, a de facto embassy, in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

In response, China downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuaniato the "charge d'affaires" level.

It was the first time in Europe Taiwan opened such an office under the name of "Taiwanese Representative Office." Elsewhere in Europe and in the United States, Taiwan represents itself under the name "Taipei."

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said that setting up the office in Lithuania "blatantly creates 'one China, one Taiwan'" which is not permitted under Chinese diplomacy.

"This month, the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania officially opened. We expect Lithuania to establish its representative office in Taiwan early next year," Tsai said Monday.

