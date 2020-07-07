Taiwan - A Laboratory for Democracy in the Shadow of China

For Taiwan, the stakes are high. After watching how Hong Kong was "brought into line" by China, Taiwan has been all the more determined to assert itself as a democracy. But it’s not an easy path.



As part of the Sunflower Movement in 2014, Taiwanese youth took to the streets to protest increased economic ties with China. Citizens have also been fighting for political transparency and more participation.





Audrey Tang, Minister of State for Digital Affairs, wants to involve citizens as much as possible in the government's political decision-making. Meanwhile, the country is fighting fierce cyberattacks aimed at weakening its political institutions.





Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 13.12.2021 – 01:15 UTC

MON 12.12.2021 – 04:15 UTC

MON 12.12.2021 – 18:15 UTC

TUE 14.12.2021 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 18.12.2021 – 12:15 UTC

SUN 19.12.2021 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 14.12.2021 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3