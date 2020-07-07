 Taiwan - A Laboratory for Democracy in the Shadow of China | Highlights | DW | 10.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Highlights

Taiwan - A Laboratory for Democracy in the Shadow of China

For China, it’s a renegade province that must be brought into line. The Taiwanese, on the other hand, see themselves as a legitimate, independent, democratic state.

Hongkong Taiwanesische Flagge an Taiwans Nationalfeiertag

For Taiwan, the stakes are high. After watching how Hong Kong was "brought into line" by China, Taiwan has been all the more determined to assert itself as a democracy. But it’s not an easy path. 

Taiwan Taipeh Pro-Unabhängigkeit-Aktivisten


As part of the Sunflower Movement in 2014, Taiwanese youth took to the streets to protest increased economic ties with China. Citizens have also been fighting for political transparency and more participation. 
 

Südkorea taiwanesiche Unternehmerin Audrey Tang


Audrey Tang, Minister of State for Digital Affairs, wants to involve citizens as much as possible in the government's political decision-making. Meanwhile, the country is fighting fierce cyberattacks aimed at weakening its political institutions.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 13.12.2021 – 01:15 UTC
MON 12.12.2021 – 04:15 UTC
MON 12.12.2021 – 18:15 UTC
TUE 14.12.2021 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 18.12.2021 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 19.12.2021 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 14.12.2021 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Advertisement