Turkey

Syrian refugees in Turkey find hate and help

Mohamad Chreyteh
1 hour ago

Syrian refugees in Turkey who lost what little they had in the recent earthquakes are often attacked online and in communities where little aid has to suffice for many. But they also find comfort and care with Turkish people who want to help them.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ndb7

