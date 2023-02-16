Syrian refugees in Turkey find hate and help

CatastropheTurkeySyrian refugees in Turkey find hate and helpTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheTurkeyMohamad Chreyteh1 hour ago1 hour agoSyrian refugees in Turkey who lost what little they had in the recent earthquakes are often attacked online and in communities where little aid has to suffice for many. But they also find comfort and care with Turkish people who want to help them.https://p.dw.com/p/4Ndb7Advertisement