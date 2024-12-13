Syrian minorities wary of HTS' promises of inclusivity

ReligionSyriaSyrian minorities wary of HTS' promises of inclusivityTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoReligionSyriaJessica Saltz12/13/2024December 13, 2024Syria's new leaders, the rebel group HTS, have been seeking to moderate their rhetoric and distance themselves from their jihadi past. They've promised to respect Syria's cultural and religious diversity, but some minority groups remain skeptical.https://p.dw.com/p/4o6cHAdvertisement