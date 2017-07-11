Syria holds parliamentary elections amid new sanctions, crippling economy

Syria is set to vote on Sunday to elect a new parliament, as the country grapples with international sanctions and a crumbling economy.

These are the third parliamentary polls in the war-torn country since the pro-democracy uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011.

Official figures report that some 2,100 candidates are contesting for the parliament's 250 seats in all the 15 multi-seat constituencies.

The vote, which has been delayed twice since April, will be held in government-controlled areas and also in areas where Damascus has partial control. These include areas in the provinces of al-Hasakah, Idlib and al-Raqqa.

Most candidates are from the ruling Baath party and its loyalist groups.

Earlier this week, Assad marked the 20th anniversary of assuming power.

The results are expected by Tuesday.

