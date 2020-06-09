Syria's President Bashar Assad sacks Prime Minister Imad Khamis

Syrian President Bashar Assad announced he had dismissed Prime Minister Imad Khamis on Thursday. Khamis has occupied the role since 2016.

"President Assad has issued decree number 143 for the year 2020 which relieves the prime minister Imad Muhammad Dib Khamis of his position," an official statement from the president read.

"The government will continue to work until the next election," the Syrian presidency added on Twitter.

Assad immediately designated engineer Hussein Arnous as his replacement, Syrian state media reported.

No immediate reason has been given for his dismissal. Syria's currency has plunged sharply in value on the black market in recent days, leading to sharp increases in prices of basic foodstuffs.

This is a developing news story, updates will follow.

