Syria claims it intercepted Israeli airstrikes in Latakia

Syrian air defences on Wednesday allegedly engaged an Israeli air offensive in northwestern Syria, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

The Israeli attack struck targets in the town of Haffeh in Latakia province. Haffeh lies east of Latakia city, which is the capital of the province.

The operation also targeted the town of Masyaf in Hama province.

Syrian state TV reports one civilian was killed and six were injured from the operation, including a woman and her son.

Israel has frequently struck Iranian military targets in Syria in its proxy war with Tehran. If Israel in fact conducted an aerial assault in Latakia province, it could anger Russia, whose military operates an air base in the region.

wd/rt (Reuters, AP)