Syria air base blast kills dozens of regime fighters: monitor

More than 30 Syrian government fighters have died in a blast at a military airport in central Syria, according to a monitoring group. The airfield was the alleged origin of a chemical attack on a rebel-held town in 2017.
A massive explosion at Shayrat air base in Syria's central Homs province on Saturday killed at least 31 regime soldiers and allied paramilitaries, a monitoring group reported.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was not clear what caused the munitions blast.
Syria's official news agency SANA reported that it was the result of a "technical error during the transport of expired ammunition." It added that there were casualties but did not specify how many.
Read more: Opinion: The US sends a warning to Assad and Putin
The Shayrat airport in the center of the country is a strategically important base for the Syrian government.
According to the Observatory, Iranian fighters allied with the regime are currently based there.
Read more: Opinion: Syrian hospitals have become death traps
In 2017, the United States hit Shayrat with air strikes in retaliation for a suspected sarin gas attack on the northwestern rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun that killed more than 80 people.
The Pentagon said it had intelligence suggesting that the base had been the launch site of the alleged chemical attack.
The conflict in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it began in 2011.
nm/jlw (AFP, dpa)
DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Syrian state media outlets reported a missile attack on Shayrat Airbase before retracting the report just hours later. Syrian military said it was a false alarm which activated the base's areal defenses. (17.04.2018)
Three million people in jihadi-controlled Idlib are at the mercy of warring sides as Syria ramps up an offensive. The escalation has given renewed impetus for Russia and Turkey to fully implement a truce deal. (30.07.2019)
Hospitals in Syria have been bombed and medical staff killed as the war continues. There's no one to help those who are trying to help, writes Dr. Ahmad Tarakji, former president of the Syrian American Medical Society. (30.07.2019)
The nerve agent sarin was used in an April attack on a Syrian town that killed dozens, the international chemical weapons watchdog OPCW has confirmed. But it did not say who was to blame. (30.06.2017)