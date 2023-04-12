  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
A Credit Suisse branch in the Swiss capital Bern
UBS agreed to take over Credit Suisse with guarantees from the Swiss central bankImage: Francois Glories/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsSwitzerland

Swiss parliament symbolically rejects Credit Suisse rescue

2 hours ago

The government's deal for UBS to buyout troubled Credit Suisse has been rejected by lawmakers. The vote is merely symbolic, however, as the deal went through under an emergency law.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PyJR

The Swiss lower house of parliament voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday against the 100 billion Swiss francs (roughly $110 billion or €100 billion) rescue package that saw banking giant UBS taking over its rival Credit Suisse.

The rebuke is, however, only symbolic, with the money already having been signed off by the Swiss government via an emergency law.

"This decision has no impact on the takeover of Credit Suisse decided on March 19," the Swiss Finance Ministry said after the vote.

"On March 19, 2023, the Finance Delegation of the Swiss Parliament had already given its binding approval to the commitment credits on behalf of Parliament due to the urgency of the matter," it said.

Rejection sends a 'bad signal'

Wednesday's vote came after the upper house offered amendments to sweeten the deal following previous failed votes.

It saw parties from the right and the left wings of the parliament come together in a rare voting bloc, with the final tally at 103-71.

The government's decision to push through the rescue package has angered many in a country that is used to frequent referendums on a variety of policy issues.

When is a bank systemically important?

Despite the mere symbolism of Wednesday's vote, the attempt by the upper house to seek a compromise makes clear how muchthe government had hoped to secure the legislature's retrospective approval. 

"It doesn't really matter what we decide in detail, but it would really send a bad signal if these loans were rejected," Eva Herzog, a member of the Council of States, the upper house, said before the vote.

Why did the Swiss government orchestrate the Credit Suisse buyout?

The Swiss government negotiated the UBS buyout of Credit Suisse in order to prevent the 167-year-old banking institution from collapsing and possibly triggering further crashes across the global banking system.

UBS agreed to pay 3 billion Swiss francs to take on its troubled rival but on the condition of billions more in guarantees from the Swiss central bank.

The government may have prevented further banking troubles with its rescue deal, but Wednesday's vote represents disapproval of the move ahead of legislative elections set to take place this October.

ab/msh (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Warplanes of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) during the combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan

Germany says China fanning flames with Taiwan maneuvers

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person pulls a mobile phone from his pocket

Nigerian youth help people avoid phone snatching trend

Nigerian youth help people avoid phone snatching trend

Society9 hours ago01:53 min
More from Africa

Asia

Luftangriff auf Myanmar

Civil war in Myanmar intensifies

Civil war in Myanmar intensifies

Conflicts4 hours ago02:59 min
More from Asia

Germany

A hand holding a butterfly knife

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

CrimeApril 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

An image of Jupiter captured by the James Webb Teleskop

Jupiter and the Juice launch: What you need to know

Jupiter and the Juice launch: What you need to know

Science8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, meets with Saudi and Omani delegations at the Republican Palace in Sanaa

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

ConflictsApril 10, 202301:59 min
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of a woman dressed as Joan of Arc, holding a sword and with gold prosthetics for legs, standing on a curved platform with a picture of the sea behind her. The woman is identified as US American amputee model Lauren Wasser.

Amputee top model Lauren Wasser champions body positivity

Amputee top model Lauren Wasser champions body positivity

LifestyleApril 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage