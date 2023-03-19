  1. Skip to content
Dunkle Regenwolken hängen über der Skyline von Frankfurt am Main
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/F. May

2023 banking crisis

Topic

The collapse of two US banks and now Credit Suisse have sparked fears of global contagion risks.

News

2 hours ago

Credit Suisse, UBS shares sink after last minute takeover

12 hours ago

UBS and Swiss National Bank agree to Credit Suisse takeover

March 19, 2023

UBS holds talks to save Credit Suisse — report

Reports & Analysis

Brüssel Treffen Eurogroup, Eurozone | Christian Lindner, Deutschland & Paschal Donohoe

EU measures to protect banks 'have worked'

Eurogroup chief Paschal Donohoe has expressed confidence in the ability of European banks to handle the current turmoil.
BusinessMarch 17, 202308:30 min
Dunkle Regenwolken hängen über der Skyline von Frankfurt am Main

Banking crisis

The collapse of two US banks and now Credit Suisse have sparked fears of global contagion risks.
BusinessMarch 16, 2023
A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on a branch building in Geneva,

Credit Suisse steps back from the brink

Not since the financial crisis have there been such jitters about a possible banking crisis.
BusinessMarch 16, 2023
Customers wait in line outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts, US

What Silicon Valley Bank's collapse means for Europeans

The factors that fueled SVB's downfall are keeping European investors on their toes.
BusinessMarch 14, 2023
A US flag flies outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts, US

Silicon Valley Bank fall shakes financial market confidence

The collapse of the US startup financier is sending shock waves through financial markets as contagion fears persist.
BusinessMarch 13, 2023
'SVB contagion risk reduced'

Economist Moritz Schularick says "decisive action" by the US has reduced the risk of further banking collapses
BusinessMarch 13, 202305:36 min
In the spotlight

Opinion

