Reporter

Sweeping up corruption in Montenegro

For decades, Montenegro has been unable to get organized crime under control. Rampant corruption is hindering development in the country, which is a candidate for EU membership. Now, Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic is attempting a political awakening.

Watch video 12:30

At the end of 2020, a wave of protests swept Zdravko Krivokapic to the very top of Montenegro’s government. Until then, the university professor had not been involved in politics. He vowed to finally do something about the rampant nepotism and corruption that had spread before and during the rule of long-term President Milo Dukanovic. Dukanovic’s supporters believed they would soon bring Krivokapic onto their side. But so far, that hasn’t happened, and the prime minister is cleaning the country up. A report by Miodrag Soric.

Read also

A picture taken on April 8, 2019, shows a van driving along the first section of a highway connecting the city of Bar on Montenegros Adriatic coast to landlocked neighbour Serbia, (Bar-Boljare highway) near the village of Bioce, north of Montenegrin capital Podgorica, which is being constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the large state-owned Chinese company. - In the Serbian steel town of Smederevo, 54-year-old mill worker Zoran Matic thanks the Chinese -- or as we call them, our friends, for rescuing a factory that was on the brink of bankruptcy before China's HBIS group bought it in 2014 for 46 million euros ($52 million at current rates). From coal plants to airports, bridges and IT, China is forking out for investments across the Western Balkans, laying groundwork for a new battle for influence on the EU's fringe. (Photo by Savo PRELEVIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAVO PRELEVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Moldova eyes Chinese investment, wary of Montenegro route 29.10.2021

Moldova is in a perilous place, pleasing neither the Moscow nor the Brussels bean counters. China in this context may appear to be an honest broker and friendly investor, but could a Montenegro-style debt trap await?

In this photo released by the Montenegro Police, said to show over 1 ton (2,000 pounds) of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas. Police on Thursday evening discovered 1,250 packages of cocaine in the village of Mojanovici, near the capital Podgorica.(Montenegro Police via AP)

Montenegro finds 1 ton of cocaine in banana shipment 27.08.2021

It's reportedly the biggest ever drug bust in the small Balkan country. Montenegro has stepped up its fight against organised crime in recent years as it aspires to join the EU.

In this photo taken on Thursday Aug. 25, 2015, a police officer carries cannabis plants in Kurvelesh commune, 200 kilometers (125 miles) south of the Albanian capital, Tirana. Albanian police found and destroyed some 16,000 cannabis plants and arrested a suspect. So far half a million cannabis plants have been destroyed since the government set fighting drug cultivation and trafficking as a top priority. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)

Graft, drug trafficking threaten Albania's chances of joining EU 04.10.2021

Albania is making efforts to join the European Union. But illegal cannabis cultivation, cocaine trafficking networks and widespread corruption are hurting the country's chances of one day becoming a member of the bloc.

May 16, 2019 - Valletta, Malta - A protestor holds a photo of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a vigil demanding justice. After 19 months of impunity in finding those who ordered the killing of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, supporters of democracy, press freedom and anti-corruption initiatives gathered at VallettaÃ¢â¬â¢s Great Siege Momorial for a vigil to celebrate her legacy and keep pressure on the Maltese government and international authorities. Demonstrators held up yellow signs reading Ã¢â¬Åinvestigate themÃ¢â¬Â and asking for public inquiries...Galizia was assassinated in a car bombing in October 2017 while investigating the government, including the head of state, for corruption. At the time of her death, she had dozens of lawsuits against her designed to create a chilling effect on her work. The lawsuits persist posthumously. (Credit Image: Â© Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA Wire |

Is the EU doing enough to protect journalists? 16.10.2021

Maltese reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb attack in 2017. Four years later, the EU has pledged to strengthen the safety of journalists. Many, however, feel these promises won't be enough.