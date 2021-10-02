Sweeping up corruption in Montenegro

At the end of 2020, a wave of protests swept Zdravko Krivokapic to the very top of Montenegro’s government. Until then, the university professor had not been involved in politics. He vowed to finally do something about the rampant nepotism and corruption that had spread before and during the rule of long-term President Milo Dukanovic. Dukanovic’s supporters believed they would soon bring Krivokapic onto their side. But so far, that hasn’t happened, and the prime minister is cleaning the country up. A report by Miodrag Soric.