Michaela Küfner

11/22/2023 November 22, 2023

Montenegro's president, Jakov Milatovic, says Russia's aggression towards Ukraine has been a wake up call for Europe, including Berlin. Milatovic told DW he believes his country, a NATO member since 2017, is ready to join the EU and Montenegro's accension to the bloc would be about ensuring the "security of Europe" and acting as "a role model for the rest of the Balkans."