News

Swedish Academy appoints new secretary

The Swedish body that picks Nobel literature laureates but hit by scandal in 2017 has named a new secretary. Professor Mats Malm will run the Swedish Academy, which plans to belatedly declare its 2018 award this October.

Mats Malm (picture-alliance/AP/TT/H. Montgomery)

Malm, literary professor at Gothenburg University, pledged "renewal" Friday at the Swedish Academy that was rocked in recent years by a #MeToo-type scandal and conflict-of-interest claims.

Read more: Delay gave academy time to think

The 54-year-old will take over from Anders Olsson, who has served as Academy head since June 2018 after its previous permanent secretary, Sara Danius, stepped down.

Olsson in February cited the academy's age limit of 70 as his reason for departure.

The scandal culminated last December in rape convictions against Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of a former academy member, poet Katarina Frostenson.

Arnault has since filed an appeal. Frostenson left the 18-member panel in January after an inquiry found she had leaked the names of past winners.

2018, 2019 awards due side-by-side

During last year's disarray, the Academy ended up postponing its 2018 award until October this year, to be named alongside the winner of its 2019 laudation.

The academy's deep rift, the biggest crisis in its two-century history resulted in a string of panel members resigning in protest over the academy's handling of events.

Danius, who stepped down as secretary in April last year and as panel member in February, had been the first woman to run the institution.

Schweden Rücktirtt Sara Danius (Getty Images/AFP/J. Ekstomer)

April 2018: Danius announces her departure as secretary

Vacated seats filled

Last month, the academy announced it had elected two new members, Swedish authors Ellen Mattson and Anne Sward, to fill vacated seats.

Traditionally, academy members were elected for life. In revised rules, members are allowed to leave the body.

'Important steps' made

The literature prize, awarded in recent years to Belarusian journalist Svetlana Alexievitch, US songwriter Bob Dylan and British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, was endowed by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel.

He also created awards in scientific fields and peace efforts.

In March, the Nobel Foundation credited the academy with taking "a number of important steps to deal with problems that arose late in 2017."

ipj/ng (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

  • Yearly meeting of the Swedish Academy in Stockholm in 2017 (Getty Images/AFP/J. Ekstromer)

    How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works

    The Swedish Academy is in charge

    The Swedish Academy was founded in 1786 by King Gustav III on the model of the Académie Française. His aim was to promote the Swedish language and literature. Since 1901, the Academy, called "De Aderton" (the eighteen) for its 18 seats, has awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. The jury makes its decision in October, and the award ceremony is held on Alfred Nobel's birthday, on December 10.

  • Streetview of the Swedish Academy in Stockholm (Getty Images/AFP/J. Nackstrand)

    How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works

    A lengthy procedure

    Appointed for life, the members of the Academy are Swedish authors, literature experts and linguists, historians, as well as a famous lawyer. The preliminary preparations start a year before the winner is picked. The first official action in the selection process usually takes place in September of the previous year.

  • Per Wästberg (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Henriksson)

    How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works

    The Nobel Committee's role

    Every year, usually in September, the Nobel Committee sends about 700 invitation letters to "persons who are qualified to nominate for the Nobel Prize in Literature," which includes members of the Swedish Academy, former laureates and literature experts. The committee, headed by author Per Wästberg (photo) has six members who are chosen from the ranks of the Nobel Prize Academy for three years.

  • People gathering in the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. (picture alliance/dpa/H. Montgomery)

    How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works

    The selection process

    The deadline for submissions of nominations in on January 31. The Nobel Committee for Literature evaluates the nominations; by April, the number of candidates is reduced to 15-20 people, and a shortlist of five candidates is selected one month later. From then on, the Swedish Academy takes over the procedure.

  • Hands of a man holding a book (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Endig)

    How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works

    Reading, debating, deciding

    The Academy then receives the list of five candidates from the Committee. The Academy members spend the summer reading, debating and writing reports. They meet to discuss the literary achievements of the candidates in September.

  • Portrait of Japanese author Kazuo Ishiguro in London (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/A. Grant)

    How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works

    The winner

    In early October, the Academy members select and announce the winner, who must have received more than half of the votes. In 2017, Japan-born British author Kazuo Ishiguro (photo) took home the award endowed with about 800,000 euros. The remaining nominees are to be kept secret for 50 years.

    Author: Bettina Baumann (ad)


