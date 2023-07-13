  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
PoliticsSweden

Sweden's top court bars Turkey’s extradition requests

1 hour ago

The court said "dual criminality" had not been met and that the two people wanted by Turkey risked "being exposed to persecution."

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tp95
Swedish and Turkish flags at the Presidential Palace in Ankara
Image: Henrik Montgomery/TT/IMAGO

The Supreme Court in Sweden on Thursday said there are "obstacles to extradition" of two Turkish citizens wanted by Ankara for alleged involvement in the so-called Gulen movement.

In a statement, the court said "the requirement of dual criminality" — when a criminal offense in Turkey would also be considered a crime in Sweden — had not been met.

The court also said the two people — who have refugee status in Sweden — "risk being exposed to persecution if they were to be extradited."

Extraditions a sticking point in Sweden's NATO bid

The extraditions are a key demand by Turkey in order for it to back Sweden's NATO membership bid and had been a point of contention until just a few days ago.

Turkey wants the men extradited because it argues they had joined the movement of United States-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen "by downloading and using a mobile application, which is used by the movement's members."

Earlier this week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated that he was ready to support Sweden's bid to join the security alliance.

No date was given as to when that would happen and support would be in exchange for increased security cooperation and Stockholm's assistance to revive Turkey's longstanding EU membership bid.

Increased trade and investment also formed part of the agreement.

Erdogan's administration blames Gulen for the failed 2016 coup and lists his network as a terror organization.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO states who have yet to ratify Sweden's bid, something which requires unanimous ratification.

Turkey’s Erdogan backs Sweden’s NATO bid

kb/sms (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center, hand raised) greets cheering supporters in Vilnius, Lithuania, alongside his wife Olena (left), Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (right) and First Lady Diana

NATO summit: No Ukraine entry timeline, Turkey backs Sweden

NATO summit: No Ukraine entry timeline, Turkey backs Sweden

NATO members have said they want Ukraine in the alliance when the time is right, as Turkey drops its opposition to Swedish accession on day one of two-day summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
PoliticsJuly 12, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese and German flags in Beijing

China policy: Germany outlines new 'not naive' approach

Politics3 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Angolan twins develop rapid test for malaria

Angolan twins develop rapid test for malaria

Innovation5 hours ago01:40 min
More from Africa

Asia

Cambodian Premier Hun Sen

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of election

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of election

Press Freedom22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Ehegattensplitting Symbolbild Hochzeit

Germany plans to scrap 'tax breaks' for married couples

Germany plans to scrap 'tax breaks' for married couples

Politics16 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

ACC employees at work at the giga-factory under construction in northern France

Why France is Europe's foreign direct investment champion

Why France is Europe's foreign direct investment champion

Business6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Soccer2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press FreedomJuly 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage