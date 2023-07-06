  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Unrest in France
PoliticsSweden

Sweden, Turkey hold talks at NATO headquarters

7 hours ago

Officials are discussing Turkey's remaining objections to Sweden joining NATO. Representatives from Finland, which joined the military alliance in April, will also join the talks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TU62
The NATO headquarters in Brussels
The meeting in Brussels is taking place days ahead of the annual NATO summit to be held in VilniusImage: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance

Senior officials from Sweden and Turkey arrived at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday to discuss the Scandinavian country's stalled bid to join the military alliance.

The meeting, led by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, was attended by foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and national security advisers from both countries.

One goal of the meeting is to identify any remaining objections Turkey has to Sweden joining NATO ahead of its annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after initial talks, Stoltenberg said the prospect of Sweden gaining membership to the alliance was within reach. "What we are working to achieve is a positive decision at the summit where Turkey makes clear it is ready to ratify," he said.

What is Turkey's problem with Sweden?

Sweden has made several overtures to Turkey over the past 12 months seeking to win its support.

These include lifting an arms embargo and cracking down on members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara has long considered to be a terrorist organization.

On Thursday, as the meeting was due to begin, a Swedish court sentenced a Turkish national to jail for "attempted terrorist financing" of the PKK.

It was the first time Sweden's new anti-terrorism legislation, introduced last year, had been used against an alleged PKK supporter. Prior cases had related to the so-called "Islamic State" group.

Turkey also recently condemned a Quran-burning protest in Stockholm, which Swedish authorities permitted citing freedom of speech.

Will Sweden bow to Turkey's demands on Kurds to join NATO?

What do NATO members say about Sweden's bid?

Sweden and its neighbor Finland moved to join NATO after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Finland's membership bid was accepted in April, and Finnish officials will also join the talks on Thursday.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members that have continued to block Sweden's bid to join the alliance. The other 29 member states, as well as Stoltenberg himself, have all said Sweden has done enough to satisfy Turkey's demands.

Last week, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Hungary had twice assured him that it would not hold things up, which would leave Turkey as the sole objector.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden met with Kristersson in Washington.

Biden reiterated that he "fully, fully supports Sweden's membership in NATO."

"The bottom line is simple: Sweden is going to make our alliance stronger," Biden said.

zc,js/wd (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, talk during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 20, 2023.

NATO's Jens Stoltenberg to stay on as chief for another year

NATO's Jens Stoltenberg to stay on as chief for another year

NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has signed a one-year contract extension, after months seeking a consensus replacement candidate failed to bear fruit. The announcement comes a week before a NATO leaders summit.
PoliticsJuly 4, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Emergency service workers outside a damaged building, with several wrecked cars
Live

Ukraine updates: Explosions rock western city of Lviv

Conflicts6 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Didier Drogba, footballer

Didier Drogba's campaign to combat fake football agents

Didier Drogba's campaign to combat fake football agents

Sports6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen at the power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Brandenburg Gate lit up at night in rainbow colors.

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

Travel6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An Ariane 5 rocket taking off in Kourou

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Technology5 hours ago02:17 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on a street.

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business1 hour ago
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russian disinformation in Spanish

Russian disinformation in Spanish

Media8 hours ago03:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage