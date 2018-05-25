 Sweden: Swedbank offices raided for money laundering | News | DW | 27.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Sweden: Swedbank offices raided for money laundering

One of Sweden's largest banks has been implicated in a massive money laundering scandal in the Baltics. It is accused of giving US investigators misleading information relating to Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.

People walk past a Swedbank branch in Riga

Swedish authorities on Wednesday searched the Stockholm headquarters of Swedbank, the largest lender in the Baltic region, as part of a money laundering investigation.

The Swedish bank is accused of misleading US investigators over transactions made by its clients linked to Mossack Fonseca, a Panamanian law firm, which is at the center of a global tax avoidance and money laundering scandal, according to Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

What we know so far

  • Swedbank confirmed on Wednesday that its headquarters near Stockholm have been raided by Swedish authorities.
  • The bank is under investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) for giving misleading information related to the Mossack Fonseca tax evasion and money laundering scandal.
  • Sweden's Economic Crime Authority is also conducting an independent probe into whether the bank breached insider trading regulations by informing 15 of its biggest shareholders of the scandal before SVT's report on it last month.
  • Swedbank said in a statement that "no individual or legal entity has been served suspicion of a crime."

Baltic money laundering: SVT reported last month that Swedbank customers had been able to funnel 40 billion kronor (€3.8 billion, $4.3 billion) between the Swedish bank and Danske Bank in Estonia.

dv/aw (AP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Symbolbild EU-Erweiterung

Inside Europe 24.05.2018 25.05.2018

A ‘populist odd couple’ to head Italy’s new government - Illicit Russian money in Britain - Zuckerberg gets a grilling in Brussels - Preparing the Swedes for war - Macron’s vision for the banlieues – Europe’s trade ties with Iran – Disabled children protest in Poland’s parliament - Spain celebrates so-called Mad Pride raising awareness about mental health - Mapping Elba’s hiking trails

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  