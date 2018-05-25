Sweden: Swedbank offices raided for money laundering

One of Sweden's largest banks has been implicated in a massive money laundering scandal in the Baltics. It is accused of giving US investigators misleading information relating to Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.
Swedish authorities on Wednesday searched the Stockholm headquarters of Swedbank, the largest lender in the Baltic region, as part of a money laundering investigation.
The Swedish bank is accused of misleading US investigators over transactions made by its clients linked to Mossack Fonseca, a Panamanian law firm, which is at the center of a global tax avoidance and money laundering scandal, according to Swedish public broadcaster SVT.
What we know so far
Baltic money laundering: SVT reported last month that Swedbank customers had been able to funnel 40 billion kronor (€3.8 billion, $4.3 billion) between the Swedish bank and Danske Bank in Estonia.
